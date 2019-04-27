Drew Barrymore Responds To ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Being Canceled

Netflix recently announced the cancellation of its zombie comedy, Santa Clarita Diet, after three seasons, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After news of the cancellation, many took to social media to express their thoughts and feelings, including the star and executive producer of the show, Drew Barrymore, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The show was created by Victor Fresco and stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as Sheila and Joel Hammond, who are married real estate agents living in Santa Clarita, California, with their daughter Abby, played by Liv Hewson. At first glance, the family of three appear normal but as the show goes on, viewers watch as Sheila transforms into a zombie and starts craving human flesh. Sheila’s family must help her transform while dealing with nosey neighbors and a group of zombie hunters called the Knights of Serbia, who are set on ridding the world of all undead creatures.

In the third season of the show, Joel attempts to infiltrate the Knights of Serbia to keep his wife safe but Sheila is more concerned with turning Joel into a zombie so the couple can remain together forever.

While talking about her character, Barrymore said Sheila has been one of her favorite roles to bring to life.

“Of all of the characters I’ve ever been, Sheila Hammond is one of my favorites. She and Joel were an amazing couple, who had shared goals,” she said.

“And I am lucky to have worked alongside Tim Olyphant. It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me.”

The actress went on to thank Fresco for creating the show.

Timothy Olyphant has shared his thoughts about the show being canceled and it seems like he’s not quite ready to let go.

“I loved working on this show. I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them,” he joked.

Netflix also released its own lengthy statement regarding its decision to cancel the show. The statement praised the cast, crew, and writers of the series for their work on the project. The streaming giant said it is forever “indebted to creator Victor Fresco” for bringing the one-of-a-kind zom-com series to its platform.

It’s always possible that another streaming platform or television network could decide to bring the show back for a fourth season, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Seasons 1-3 of Santa Clarita Diet are currently available to stream on Netflix.