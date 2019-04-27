Here’s Why 50 Cent Allegedly Blew Up At Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Over $1 Million Loan

The rapper gave the 'Vanderpump Rules' star's fiancé a deadline to pay up.

Rapper and actor 50 Cent is running out of patience with Randall Emmett. The Grammy-winner is embroiled in a brutal social media war with the filmmaker, and it sounds like Emmett’s time is up.

The drama started when 50 posted a clip of Randall Emmett’s fiancée, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, boasting about how she received a Range Rover as a gift after her first hookup with Emmett. In his post, 50 Cent called Lala a “hoe” and a gold digger, and the Bravo star quickly fired back at him, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Things took another turn as 50 Cent engaged in a text exchange with Randall Emmett, who is an executive producer on his Starz show, Power. The rapper later posted screenshots of the fight to Instagram. In a series of profanity-laced texts, 50 Cent called Randall Emmett a “loser” and asked him if his girl Lala Kent knows about the $1 million he has owed the rapper for six years. He went on to warn Randall, “Keep playing with me and get ya f**king head cracked in front of everybody.”

While Randall Emmett begged 50 Cent to accept his repeated apologies, the rapper was not having it. Rapper 50 Cent later posted a photo of Emmett taking a selfie at an awards ceremony red carpet with him in the background. In the caption, 50’s warning was clear: “Money by Monday, Randall.”

Now, a source close to the situation tells The Blast that 50 Cent is tired of waiting for Randall Emmett to pay him back a $1 million loan he gave him six years ago, which certainly explains his beef with the Gotti producer.

The insider also revealed that 50 Cent went above and beyond to allow Emmett to pay back the money — even extending his time to pay him back the hefty sum, interest-free, and putting him on projects like Power so he could keep getting his money back. Emmett allegedly reneged on a pay-back date set for last week. After Lala Kent’s disrespect, 50 has reportedly had enough of the games.

The Blast notes that after the initial social media exchange, Randall Emmett immediately wired 50 Cent $250,000, but he still owes him $750,000. The “In Da Club” rapper made it clear of wants all of his money by Monday and if Emmett doesn’t have it he can “put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY.”

Meanwhile, Monday can’t come soon enough for some followers of this feud, as can be seen below.

