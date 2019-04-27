Prince William Mentions Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby From New Zealand

The Duke of Cambridge is in Christchurch being bombarded with baby questions.

While Prince William traveled to New Zealand for Anzac Day, and to pay tribute to those who were victimized in the Christchurch mosque attacks, he couldn’t escape questions about the upcoming birth of his niece or nephew, currently known as Baby Sussex.

With Meghan Markle set to deliver her baby any day now, it’s no surprise that people want to know if Prince William has any inside information on the new royal’s arrival, says Town & Country. As the Duke of Cambridge walked through the crowd in Christchurch, well-wishers could be heard yelling, “Any sign of the royal baby?” Prince William smiled, telling people that he forgot his phone.

“I haven’t got my phone on me — I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

Prince William also found time to joke about his own children when asked if he was fighting jet lag on his trip from England to New Zealand.

“What jet lag? I’ve got three children now. Jet lag doesn’t happen.”

When William’s trip to New Zealand was planned, it was done so with the knowledge that he could miss the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child. Still, the queen honored Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s request that a senior member of the royal family be on hand for Anzac Day after the Christchurch tragedy, says The Inquisitr.

Prince William might miss the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first baby https://t.co/qB1w5Y7p7H pic.twitter.com/xs9T26KZnI — The Sun (@TheSun) April 20, 2019

Kensington Palace released a statement announcing the trip, which Prince William made on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks.”

Royal watchers thought that Meghan Markle would deliver her baby before Prince William left town, as they were under the impression that the supposed late April/early May due date was, in fact, false, though it seems possible that the Duke of Cambridge could return to London before Baby Sussex arrives.

While Prince William was abroad, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the U.K.’s Anzac Day celebration, accompanying Kate Middleton while Duchess Meghan stayed home at Frogmore Cottage, says The Inquisitr.

Both the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they entered Westminster Abbey for the service honoring those lost in World War I. Prince Harry and Kate Middleton seemed to be joking and laughing as they stood side by side to pay tribute to the fallen.