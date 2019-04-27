Fitness Model Jen Selter Spreads Her Legs, Straddles Surfboard To Flaunt Her Famous Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini

Jen Selter has made name for herself as a fitness guru and model, frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to flaunt her curves in front of her millions of adoring fans. Absolutely unafraid to reveal every inch of her world-famous body to her admirers, the American fitness icon recently took to Instagram to share a sun-drenched snapshot that set pulses soaring and hearts ablaze.

In this most recent image, one shared just moments ago as of this writing, Jen can be seen spreading her legs to straddle a large surfboard. The pose puts some definite emphasis on her iconic booty, one clad in a barely-there pair of bikini bottoms which left nearly nothing to the imagination.

Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in messy beach-babe waves which cascade loosely around her neck and shoulders to rest at the small of her muscular back. Her hourglass silhouette is also showcased by her pose and the camera angle, her trim waist and shapely hips on full display, as are her toned thighs and long, slender legs.

With the surfboard covered with water — rocking idly in what appears to be a sheltered, rocky cove — it’s obvious that Jen Selter is spending her days in paradise as of late. The ocean is clear, almost entirely transparent, and rocky mountain ranges can be seen on the horizon. The sky is untouched by cloud cover, a gradient blue stretching down to meet the endless skyline.

In the brief caption attached to the sunny image, Jen left a cryptic quote for her devotees, clearly content to let her enviable body do the talking for her. Her army of fans didn’t seem to mind too much, however, with many of them immediately leaving over 80,0oo likes and 700-plus comments in response to the sexy snapshot in a matter of minutes.

“Oh my god you are so beautiful,” one admirer gushed, adding a trio of large heart emoji at the tail end of their comment.

“So gorgeous, queen! Te amooo [sic],” a second supporter on social media remarked, punctuating their enthusiasm with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Amazing view,” a third fan quipped, capping their brief message off with a kissing emoji.

Jen Selter has developed a solid reputation as one of the social media’s most important influencers. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, the fitness model and healthy living guru is so popular that she can command up to $15,000 for each promotional post that she shares.

Whether it’s personal or promotional, however, her legions of fans and followers simply can’t wait to see what she will offer up to them next.