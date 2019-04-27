Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Her Curvaceous Booty In Skintight Orange Shorts On Instagram

Neon is latest up-and-coming fashion trend of the season, and Romee Strijd is already flaunting her incredible physique in the bold colors. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a bright orange ensemble in the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram account that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old posed with her backside to the camera in her most recent upload shared on Saturday, April 27, a beautiful scene of luscious greenery and clear blue water providing a breathtaking background as she enjoyed her time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The model turned her head to stare down the camera through her trendy round sunglasses in the sexy snap, but it was her curvy booty that took center stage in the shot.

Romee showed off her dangerous curves and pert derriere in a pair of skintight orange bike shorts that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, while also highlighting her long, toned legs. As for her top half, the catwalk queen covered up with a matching orange half-zip pull over sweatshirt that cropped right above the high rise waist band of her shorts to accentuate her trim waist.

The stunner added a bit of bling to her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings, and styled her signature blonde locks in a sleek bun that sat high on the back of her head. Though a considerable portion of her makeup look was out of sight due her her black sunglasses, it appeared to have used a minimal amount of products to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the VS Angel were far from shy about showing their love for Romee’s curve-hugging look which, at the time of this writing, has racked up over 111,000 likes after just three hours of posting a snap of it on Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Dutch beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so stunning,” one of Romee’s 5.4 million followers wrote, while another said that she was “body goals.”

“You’ve never looked better,” commented a third.

Romee’s bright look was in celebration of King’s Day, a holiday celebrated in her home country to mark the birth of King Willem-Alexander. According to holland.com, Dutchies are encouraged to sport the color to honor the House of Oranje — or the Dutch royal family. A result of the namesake has been that Orange has also become the national color of Holland, another reason the country rocks the hue on April 27.