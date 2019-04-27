UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Pops Cleavage, Toned Thighs In Striped Dress & Snuggles Up To Arianny Celeste

Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste appear almost inseparable at times, with both women frequently appearing in one another’s company on social media. Both UFC ring girls are quite familiar with fame, with their shared beauty and love of mixed martial arts driving a flood of public interest in their respective profiles.

In her most recent Instagram image, Palmer strikes a sultry pose as she snuggles up beside her colleague on a tour bus. Clad in a slinky striped dress which hugs every inch of Brittney’s trim and athletic figure, the UFC ring girl looks to be at the top of her game. The low cut of the dress teases her ample cleavage, and the low hemline serves to showcase Brittney’s toned thighs and long, slender legs. Reaching her right hand up to gently touch her ear, Brittney shoots a coy and coquettish look at the camera lens. Her tawny tresses are also highlighted, styled in a dramatic side part which sees her locks spill loosely about her neck and shoulders.

Sitting next to her is fellow UFC ring girl and professional model Arianny Celeste. The former Playboy model leans in next to her friend and appears to be holding up the phone responsible for capturing this casual selfie. Arianny tilts her head and smiles for the camera, clad in a cute white top with an Yves Saint Laurent bag resting on her lap.

Sharing her love for her friend in the caption, Brittney Palmer clearly didn’t mind letting the combined beauty of the two ladies speak for them both. In response, the UFC ring girl’s fans quickly moved to lavish over 23,000 likes and 350-plus comments on the share in very short order, the image having been live on the platform for less than a day as of this writing.

Arianny Celeste, herself, was the top commenter, posting a series of four large heart emoji in response to the snap. After that, Instagram influencer and Playboy model Lindsey Pelas chimed in, leaving a lone flame emoji. Fans had their say further down in the feed.

“Two knockouts!” one admirer quipped, capping off their comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Can I be in between?” a second supporter on social media asked, taking a long shot.

Whether she’s entertaining massive crowds while she works for the MMA promotion or simply entertaining her army of devotees on Instagram, Brittney Palmer has shown that she has a certain staying power and longevity in the beauty business. Her fans and followers simply love her — and her relationship with Arianny — and can’t wait to see what trouble the two might get into in the future.