Viki Odintcova Flaunts Booty In Nude-Toned Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Russian model Viki Odintcova has been sharing a ton of amazing photos lately on Instagram, and her newest update shows her posing in a nude-toned bodysuit. At first glance, it looks like she’s not wearing anything at all, but upon closer look, it’s clear that she’s sporting a long-sleeved bodysuit with a thong cut at the bottom. She faced diagonally back towards the wall and posed in such a way to accentuate her curves. Viki also wore her hair down, and the photo revealed that her hair is quite long. It reached beyond her waist, and she wore it parted in the middle. Her makeup was also spot-on, featuring bronzer-like blush and pink lipstick.

This was her first post in a few days, with her second-newest Instagram photo showing her wearing a flowy white outfit. It featured a ton of ruffles, and although the photo was cropped from her waist up, it appears that she was wearing a dress, which she cinched at her waist with a bold, white belt. Meanwhile, the sleeves were full of volume along with the rest of the ensemble. It’s hard to know for sure, but it appears that the dress was strapless. The sleeves look like they’re separate from the rest of the outfit, but both were made from the same fabric. Odintcova smiled for the shot, as she looked to her right and wore her hair down in luxurious curls.

In addition, Viki shared another Instagram photo five days ago, where she wore a more casual number. She laid on her back with her head resting on a hard pillow and wore a gray tank top. The focal point of the Instagram photo was a pair of blue sunglasses, which had a clear blue frame and matching lenses.

Fans may wonder more about Viki and her personal life. Of course, she shares a lot on her social media, but she also spoke with Shot Connect Magazine and revealed her stance on romance.

“Yes, I am romantic. I love surprises, to watch drama movies and walk in the rain. There are a lot of pleasant and romantic moments and each of them is special to me. I can talk a lot about love, but to speak shortly: it is infinity care and respect. I like educated, strong and intelligent men.”

Odintcova also told Shot Connect that she has never used illegal drugs and feels sorry for people who use them.

“I never tried, and have [a] categorical attitude towards this,” she said. “I think drugs are used by very unhappy people, and I am sad that they can’t find other ways to happiness.”