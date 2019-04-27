Farrah Abraham Shows Off World-Famous Cleavage & Booty, Spills Out Of Slinky Tiger Print Dress

Being absolutely no stranger to public attention after having appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham initially made her mark in the competitive world of reality television. Now, it appears that she has transposed her reality TV success into something more long-lasting on social media, quickly becoming a top influencer on popular platform Instagram. Famous for her feisty attitude, provocative pictures, and stunning figure, Farrah Abraham has managed to quickly cultivate a growing fan base of 2.3 million followers and counting.

In her most recent series of images, Farrah rocks a curve-hugging tiger print dress that leaves little to the imagination. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, falling about her neck and shoulders in waves. Her eyes are framed by perfectly sculpted brows and long, luxurious lashes. Farrah’s makeup game is on point, with a hint of blush gracing her cheeks and her plump pout painted in a pretty pink shade.

The focal point of many of the photos, however, is Farrah Abraham’s world-famous cleavage, teased by the low neckline of her silky dress. Further, in the fourth image of the slideshow, Farrah turns her back to the camera to flaunt her perky derriere, the thin fabric of her dress clinging to ever inch of her skin. Also on display in this shot are her long, lean legs — her skin tanned an even, golden bronze.

Fellow reality television star Teresa Giudice — of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — joins Farrah in a few of the shots, as do some other celebrities. In the caption attached to the somewhat lengthy slide show, the stunner gave a shout out to the brand responsible for her daring dress, Pretty Little Thing. Dozens of comments quickly began pouring in, despite the slide show only have been live for a matter of moments. Some of these remarks were quite complimentary, and others extremely critical.

“You are a beauty queen,” one admirer quipped, capping off their comment with a string of heart emoji.

“*wears tiger print* *uses lion emoji*,” a more critical user wrote, though one fan came to Farrah’s defense to write, “lol miserable people find anything to hate on.”

Love her or hate her, there is little doubt that Farrah Abraham is here to stay on the social media scene. Her signature looks and ability to create reactions of all sorts — wherever she goes — almost guarantee a future filled with success.