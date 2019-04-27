Apple Recalls Wall Plug Adapters Due To Risk Of Electric Shock

Apple has recalled its three-prong AC wall plug adapters and has requested that customers stop using them immediately, according to a report from MacRumors. These three-prong adapters were designed for international use, primarily in places like Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Apple announced its decision to recall the adapters in a recent press release, in which the company explained that, in some cases, it’s possible the affected adapters may break and give off an electric shock when being handled. These wall plug adapters were originally shipped with Apple’s line of Mac products and some iOS devices between 2003 and 2010. They were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. The company said it is currently aware of six incidents worldwide, and asked customers to stop using affected plug adapters, citing customer safety as a “top priority.” Apple also stated it will exchange affected plug adapters with new ones, without cost to the user.

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters. Customers should visit [this link] for details about how to exchange them for new adapters,” the press release from Apple explained.

The company went on to share photos of the affected plug adapters next to the updated plug adapters, in order to help customers distinguish between the two. Based on the photos provided by the company, an affected three-prong plug adapter is plain white, with no letters or markings on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter, while the new adapters are white and gray with several logos and markings on the inner slot. The new adapters are also thinner than the ones being recalled.

This isn’t the first time Apple has had to recall for one of its adapters. In 2016, the company initiated a similar recall and replacement program for its more popular two-prong AC wall plug adapters — which were designed for use in Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil — due to a similar risk of electrical shock. These wall plug adapters shipped from 2003 to 2015.

The news of Apple’s recall comes just weeks after the company announced the cancellation of its highly anticipated wireless charging device, AirPower, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After several rounds of delays, the company explained that they faced difficulties during production, and the wireless charging mat did not meet Apple’s standards for its hardware.