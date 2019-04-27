Ariana Grande And Taylor Swift Aren’t Feuding, Despite Tabloid Report

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are two very different pop superstars who happen to be at the top of their game right now. Perhaps that’s why there’s a tabloid speculating that they’re currently locked in a nasty feud. The “bad blood” between them reportedly originates from Swift, whose alleged jealousy is “causing” the rift with Grande. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case, and they have reported that the aforementioned story from Life & Style Magazine is nothing but fake news.

Gossip Cop claims that they’ve spoken to an insider from Taylor’s camp, who told them that these rumors of a feud between Taylor and Ariana are untrue. They also claim that their source “laughed off” the story. Of course, there’s a precedent for the “Shake It Off” singer having conflicts with other women in the entertainment industry. She once had a well-documented falling out with Katy Perry. Kim Kardashian and Swift were also at odds at one point, but their issue stemmed from Taylor’s feud with Kanye West over some very controversial lyrics about her in his song “Famous.”

So it seems that Life & Style may have been trying to capitalize on Taylor’s past feuds to fuel the narrative that she currently has a problem with Ariana Grande.

But it looks like both women are actually focused on their individual careers and not on each other.

Taylor recently released her highly-anticipated new song, “ME!”, and it appears that she’s going back to her more upbeat persona after the Reputation album’s darker overtones and snake imagery. The video for the song actually opens with a snake transforming into a flurry of butterflies.

“‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” she said in an interview with Robin Roberts, as reported by Seventeen Magazine.“With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody really stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

As for Ariana Grande, she’s coming off of a successful gig as the headlining act at this year’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival. During her set, she brought out ‘NSYNC — minus Justin Timberlake — Nicki Minaj, and Diddy, and her performance received rave reviews from multiple media outlets like The Guardian, Vulture, Rolling Stone, and others.

So based on the report from Gossip Cop, there’s no reason to believe that Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have beef with each other. They’re just two very talented and successful young women making their mark in the world.