WWE’s Paige Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Tiny Tube Top, Rocks Ruby Red Lips & NSFW Tattoos In Goth Girl Look

While WWE is home to so many talented and beautiful superstars of both genders, Paige — real name Saraya Bevis — is one of the most iconic. As exciting inside of the squared circle as she is on commentary, Paige has also managed to turn her professional wrestling fame into something of a social media following as well. Currently boasting a sizable fan base numbering over 5 million on popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram, the dark-haired stunner knows exactly how to hold the hearts and minds of her admirers in the palm of her hand — proving as much with her most recent share.

In this series of four images, Paige can be seen striking coy yet candid poses while seated at a white table. In the first photo, Paige gazes beyond the camera lens to something in the distance and raises both hands to her hair, not quite playing with her pure black tresses. In doing so, the wrestler exposed some risque hand tattoos, her right hand reading “talk sh*t,” and her left hand reading, “get bit.” In combination with her ruby red lips, large hoop earrings, alabaster complexion, long nails, and raven locks, Paige is every bit the embodiment of gothic chic.

Clad only in a tiny black tube top which teases a bit of her cleavage, binding her ample assets, Paige also exposes her flat midriff — exposing the hint of a stomach tattoo in the process. The remainder of the poses builds upon this theme, showing off a bit more skin — and a bit more of Paige’s signature silly personality.

In the brief caption attached to the short slide show, Paige gave a shout out to her friend and photographer, heaping high praise upon the visual artist. Apparently comfortable with letting her looks do the talking, the WWE talent saw her most recent share showered with over 300,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments in short order.

“Literally crying @ ur [sic] beauty & how sweet u [sic] are!!! Easy to get good snaps when your model is so gorgeous,” one admirer gushed, punctuating their complimentary comments with a pair of heart emojis.

“Woman!!!!! So pretty,” fellow WWE superstar Charlotte Flair — daughter to pro wrestling legend Ric Flair — remarked in response to Paige’s glamour shot.

It looks like Charlotte Flair was not the only co-worker, past or present, to give Paige some props for these snaps. Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, and Mickie James all chimed in to show their support for the performer.

Paige’s fans are dedicated to her and are absolutely in love with these most recent images. No matter what comes next for her, she can rest assured that she will always have an army of devotees willing to back her up in all of her professional endeavors.