Dua Lipa Goes Naked Under Open Blazer While Flashing Chest And Long Legs

One of the most popular singers in the world is baring it all on Instagram in a sexy new post. Dua Lipa shared a new photo on social media today where she rocked a teal blazer with absolutely nothing underneath. The blazer was barely buttoned in the middle, putting her chest on display, while she also extended her long tan legs in the back of a vehicle.

The “New Rules” singer tagged herself in New York in the photo, while also commenting that she loved the city in her caption. Dua paired the teal blazer with matching shorts, which made it appear like she was wearing negligee. The singer also donned gold heels with the hot outfit.

It looked like Dua had quite the night as she lounged in the back of what appeared to be a van. Both pictures in the post were a little blurry, suggesting things might have gotten a little crazy earlier in the night. The singer almost always keeps her Instagram feed relatively PG-13, and rarely posts a scandalous photo. Dua’s 28 million followers are just as happy witnessing her everyday life, as opposed to catching a glimpse of NSFW pictures.

The photo earned over 820,000 likes in just a few hours as fans flooded the comments section with praise for the singer. Dua’s sister, Rina Lipa, commented “legs for days” while DJ Snake also offered his love with a couple of emoji.

Dua also shared some of her fun last night in her Instagram Stories, where her friends were drinking tequila shots around her. The singer also then joked in a post from this morning that she should have thought twice before attending a Pilates class while hungover.

Several of Dua’s fans wanted to know how to mimic her phenomenal physique in the comment section, a sentiment often found in all of the singer’s posts. Dua is known for her impressive abs and toned legs, and she shared her workout secret with an Adidas ambassador last year, as reported by Viva.

“I try and work out as much as I can. It’s such a busy lifestyle I feel like I need to try and do something for myself every day. I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day,” Dua admitted. “If I’ve got a really early call time I don’t want to be waking up hours before I need to, to go and do a workout. So a high-intensity workout, shower, breakfast, and I’m on my way.”