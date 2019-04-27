Bill Maher Blasts ‘Prosecutor Jesus’ Robert Mueller, Says Democrats Have Done ‘F*ck All’ To Stop Trump

During the most recent episode of his popular HBO show, comedian Bill Maher blasted “Prosecutor Jesus” Robert Mueller, and criticized the Democratic Party for doing “f*ck all” to stop Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

Maher began his monologue by describing Attorney General William Barr as “corrupt,” and then went on to criticize Mueller for not leaving a good enough “trail of bread crumbs” needed to impeach the president.

“Bob, your trail of bread crumbs isn’t good enough. We’re not that smart anymore. America is an aging shortstop. You have to hit it right at us,” he said.

Maher then proceeded to rip into the Democratic Party, accusing it of doing “f*ck all” to stop Trump. Instead of opposing and resisting the president’s agenda, according to the comedian, the Democrats simply waited for the Mueller report, which failed to live up to the expectations.

“We all sat around waiting for ‘Prosecutor Jesus’ to turn in his big report and he came back with ‘ask someone else.’ We needed Superman and we got Clark ‘Can’t.'”

Maher slammed Mueller for “playing it by the book,” suggesting that the special counsel should have been more aggressive. Referring to the Justice Department’s recommendations which suggest that a sitting president cannot be indicted, Maher said that Mueller chose to “restrict” himself by “technicalities.”

During his monologue, Maher also described Donald Trump as “crazy,” criticizing the entire Republican Party, as well as the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The Real Time host suggested that Mueller is to blame for the fact that Giuliani is now openly suggesting that there is “nothing wrong” with collaborating with the Russian government in order to obtain information about political opponents.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept took to Twitter to criticize Bill Maher for being “extremely angry” at Robert Mueller, who simply followed the law and acted within the confines of it instead of breaking it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, even though calls for Trump’s impeachment intensified following the release of Mueller’s report, the fact that the special counsel had failed to charge the president with a crime appears to be complicating the matters for the Democratic Party.

Mueller's report provides the reverse of what Russiagate promoters led their audiences to expect: an indictment of the collusion narrative. https://t.co/9wm07eYxQ9 — The Nation (@thenation) April 27, 2019

Both Trump and members of his campaign have been cleared of conspiracy with Russia, and Mueller refused to draw a conclusion about potential obstruction of justice by the president, leaving the matter up to the United States Congress.

The Mueller report appears to be dividing the Democratic Party, given that virtually all top Democrats continue to argue against impeachment, while others call for impeachment proceedings to begin.

Furthermore, a recent poll suggests that the majority of American people oppose the impeachment of Donald Trump.