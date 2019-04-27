Actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, Flaunts Her World-Famous Booty In Yoga Pants As ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ Plays

Actress Kate Beckinsale has long been lauded as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, a reputation that she continues to maintain today. With her striking features, athletic yet curvy figure, and incredible pool of acting talent, the brunette bombshell is one of the most desirable ladies in the contemporary entertainment business. Having achieved a huge degree of success for her cold and chilling portrayal of the vampire Selene in 2003’s Underworld — and the four follow-up films — Beckinsale has since developed quite a reputation for her work in the action genre, something which she clearly needs to stay in shape for.

In her most recent Instagram share, Kate Beckinsale is captured getting a serious workout on at the gym. Clad in a black sports bra and a matching pair of fitted yoga pants, the stunning screen veteran showcases her feminine curves. Lifting her left left leg into a variety of poses, the English beauty reveals that she has hardly lost a step despite the passage of the years. Her trim, athletic physique is front and center throughout the brief clip — from her tiny midriff to her toned thighs and muscular arms.

The entire time, rapper DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” is heard blaring over the gym speakers at an extremely loud volume, adding a bit of excitement and humor into the proceedings all at once.

Giving a shout out to both her personal trainer and the gym that employs him, Kate was clearly in great spirits during her sweaty workout session. Despite having been shared to the popular social media platform less than a day ago, her brief gym clip has already accrued over 130,000 likes in addition to 2,300-plus comments — most of them complimentary in nature.

“That your music choice?” one Instagram fan asked of the actress, to which she replied, “bark bark yes.”

“You look like a graceful swimmer/ballerina,” a second supporter on social media remarked.

“Guuuurl [sic] you getting that booty poppin [sic] w [sic] those exercises,” a third admirer quipped.

Kate Beckinsale has made headlines most recently for her whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live comedian — and Ariana Grande ex — Pete Davidson. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, however, it looks like that fling may be in trouble. Reports say that things may have escalated between Davidson and Beckinsale too quickly, and that the pair have now either put their relationship on hiatus — or have split entirely.

No matter the outcome, Kate Beckinsale’s fans continue to love her sense of humor in addition to her iconic elegance, and cannot wait to see what is next on the horizon for her.