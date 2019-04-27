UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Braless, Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Very Revealing Satin Dress

Arianny Celeste may be seeing her star rise in the realm of social media — having currently cultivated a sizable fan base of over 3 million followers on Instagram — but she’s perhaps best known as the stunner working outside of the octagon during fight night. The UFC ring girl has it all — beauty, brains, and personality — and she’s not afraid to use her feminine wiles to enflame the hearts of her most amorous admirers on a regular basis.

In her most recent share, the brunette bombshell can be seen striking a sultry pose while walking the sun-drenched streets of Beverly Hills, California. In an extreme close-up shot, Arianny arrests her audience with a sensual stare, her coy and coquettish expression emphasized by the inclusion of a crooked smile.

Perhaps the focal point of the photo, Arianny’s deep cleavage is fully on display. The combination of a plunging neckline — and the lack of a bra beneath the silky pink dress she is clad in — produce an extremely sexy effect. A hint of underboob is also offered up to the UFC ring girl’s audience. Her raven tresses are tied back into a casual ponytail, with some locks falling free from her front part to frame her pretty face. Her makeup look is also on point, comprised of perfectly shaped brows and expertly applied mascara — the latter of which leads to incredibly long and luxurious eyelashes. Arianny completes her makeup look with a pretty pink lip, evidently hoping to complement the color of her revealing dress.

Giving some major props her makeup artist in the brief caption attached to the snap, it appears that Arianny Celeste was more than comfortable with letting her smoldering looks and incredible body express her message for her. Her fans didn’t seem to mind too much, lavishing over 32,000 likes and 300-plus comments on the share in relatively short order.

“Beautiful as always!!!” one Instagram fan gushed in response to the snap, capping off their comment with a trio of heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning without words,” a second supporter on social media remarked.

“Those eyes,” a third user quipped, adding a pair of heart-eyed emoji to the tail end of their message.

Arianny’s most recent snapshot came on the heels of two very similar captures. Wearing the same Fashion Nova “Twenty Fun Satin Dress” in pink, the UFC ring girl can be seen adopting a full-body pose. Playing with her hair with her right hand and casually clutching a silver purse in her left, the stunner stares down the camera lens in that image.

Her fans and followers love absolutely everything that the entertainer and influencer shares with them, and can’t wait to see what she might offer up next.