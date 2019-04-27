Charles Barkley Says Jared Kushner Snuck Him Into White House So He Could Avoid Donald Trump

The NBA great says he wanted to discuss vocational schools, but didn't want to meet the president.

A new story from NBA great Charles Barkley makes it sound like presidential advisor Jared Kushner just might be a magician of sorts, as he was able to sneak the power forward into the White House without anyone seeing him. Barkley was reportedly interested in discussing the advancement of vocational schools, though he didn’t want to meet Donald Trump because he’s not a fan.

The Daily Mail reported that Barkley talked about the situation to journalist Jemele Hill on her podcast, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. Barkley told Hill that he was meeting with Kushner in his capacity as a White House representative for his charity devoted to creating and building trade schools.

Barkley told Hill that he started the charity when he had difficulty hiring a black plumber and carpenter, and he decided he wanted to donate $1 million to support the cause. He explained that he first met Kushner at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, where they talked about the trade school initiative.

Barkley said that Kushner then called him, after which he explained that he would come to Washington, D.C., but he didn’t want to meet Trump.

“He calls me, and I said, ‘Listen, Jared. Number one, I don’t want to be on camera, I don’t want to see your father-in-law, but I’ll come to the White House if you’re serious’.”

The 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound Barkley confirmed that Kushner was able to get him into the White House unseen.

“He snuck me in,” the NBA legend continued. “We had a great conversation, and hopefully it will go further… I’m on my mission, and hopefully, he can help me with my mission.”

The NBA star-turned basketball commentator explained that for most of his life he was a Republican, but through his disgust with Donald Trump, he found his political voice.

“I’ve never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now. This turmoil every single day — the tweeting, the hiring and firing.”

In 2017, Barkley lent his voice to an election in his home state of Alabama, where Trump candidate Roy Moore was running against Democrat Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate, per a previous report The Inquisitr. Barkley went home to Alabama to speak on Jones’ behalf to tell people that he wasn’t speaking as a Democrat or a Republican, but rather as someone who knows that Moore is bad for Alabama.

Barkley said after reading about the things Moore was saying about homosexuals and abortion, it was just embarrassing, and he felt like he needed to speak out.

“We’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation,” he said.