Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Selfie On Instagram

Danielle Knudson is no stranger to showing off her envy-inducing physique in racy snaps on social media – and on Saturday she did just that, to the delight of her many fans. Earlier today, the Canadian lingerie model treated her more than 450,000 Instagram followers to a sultry selfie, one in which she put her busty assets front and center.

Fresh from shooting a very energetic campaign for Chlorophyll Water – in which she showed off her kickboxing chops by busting some insane moves for the camera, as seen in a very enticing photo posted to Instagram on April 26 – Danielle took the night to herself to have some fun and recharge her batteries. The gorgeous model enjoyed a glamorous night out on Friday; the following morning, she took to her Instagram page to show off her party outfit from the night before – and sent pulses racing amongst her broad base of admirers in the process.

In her latest photo share to the popular social media platform, the 29-year-old stunner put her cleavage on full display in a skimpy black top. Dressed to impress, Danielle looked radiant in her scanty attire – a glossy, sleek number boasting delicate spaghetti straps and which perfectly showcased her ample décolletage.

The model simply glowed in her pre-party selfie, posing for the quick snap before heading out for the evening. All dolled-up and ready to go, Danielle cut an elegant, seductive figure in her daring outfit, showing a great expanse of fair, shiny skin.

“Glowwwing,” one of her fans commented on her photo, which unsurprisingly received a lot of love from Danielle’s Instagram followers.

For her glamour-filled night on the town, the sizzling lingerie model donned a face full of makeup, which included shimmering pink eyeshadow, a dark eyeliner that really made her light brown eyes pop, and a touch of pink lipstick. Her party look bore the creative touch of makeup artist Phoebe Goulding, to whom Danielle gave a shout-out in the photo caption.

The blonde bombshell topped off her outfit with a very subtle gold necklace, one which she wore rather tightly around her neck, thereby making sure that nothing would take away any of the attention from her glistening bust. She styled her long, sumptuous tresses in soft waves and let them cascade down her shoulders in an unruly fashion.

Her sexy selfie garnered more than 3,500 likes on Instagram, in addition to nearly 50 comments.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Goddess!” read another message, trailed by four princess emoji.

“Beautiful! Lovely! Exquisite!” penned one particularly ardent fan, ending their comment with a trail of flattering emoji that included several kiss mark emoji, a few heart emoji, and one glowing star emoji.