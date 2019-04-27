Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Is Planning Jax Taylor’s Bachelor Party

Get ready for yachts, strip clubs, and booze.

The wedding of Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright is quickly approaching, with the duo set to tie the knot on June 29. With just two months until the big day, it’s time for showers and bachelor and bachelorette parties to take place. Originally, Tom Sandoval was taking the reins on planning his bestie’s bachelor party, but it looks like Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, has taken over.

Tom was planning on throwing a more simple bachelor party, after noting Jax has basically been living in a bachelor party his entire life. The TomTom owner was thinking more of a spa trip and some sort of bonding experience for all those attending the getaway, but things have changed. But now that Tom’s taking a step back, Randall is looking to spice things up a good bit. Jax spilled all the details while recently catching up with Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast.

“I want it to be calmer, but my friends are degenerates, so it’s going to be crazy. Tom has kind of taken a backseat on it and Randall has kind of taken over,” Jax noted. “I don’t know if you know Randall; he’s very crazy: ‘Jax, we’re getting a yacht; we’re doing this; we’re getting this club; we’re going to be here; we’re going to this strip club,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, I guess you’re taking over.’ My friends, some of them are single and they want to have a good time. If I planned it, it would be boring.”

Jax noted that he himself isn’t boring, but admitted that he has calmed down a lot compared to his younger self. The SUR bartender seemed excited for what was to come and said he was going to “step it up” by the time his special event came around.

Randall and Jax have formed quite the friendship over the last year, and have gone on several trips together with Lala and Brittany. Jax recently hopped on a private jet with Randall to attend Coachella without his fiancee, and the men seemed like two peas in a pod.

For now, there is no known destination for Jax’s bachelor party or if it will play out on Vanderpump Rules Season 8. Season 7 is about to wrap up with one episode left, followed by what is rumored to be an extremely intense reunion.

Since Bravo is known to film specials for weddings and pregnancies, it’s possibly another spinoff could be in the works for Jax and Brittany to ensure fans don’t miss out on their special day or the exciting events leading up to it. The cast is currently not filming, and it’s not known when it will pick back up.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.