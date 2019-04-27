Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s New Mystery Man Has Been Identified

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley have been clamoring for any information on the reality star’s new boyfriend, whom Farley and her pals have dubbed “24.” So far, Farley has only shared his age and expressed her happiness over the new relationship. Now, “24” has been identified — here’s what we know about the man who’s brought a little sunshine into Farley’s life after a tough year.

As reported by People, Farley’s new man 24-year old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello. Farley and Carpinello grew up near each other — only 11 miles apart — and he’s a longtime fan of wrestling, a passion he has decided to grow into a career. After hitting the field as a football star at Bethlehem Central High School in New York, Carpinello attended In Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany to pursue his lifelong dream of being a star in the ring.

Though he’s not in the WWE quite yet, he’s appeared on Telemundo for the Spanish leagues Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Sources say that Carpinello goes by his middle name, Clayton, in the ring, in an effort to be more “authentic.”

Carpinello first made an appearance (kind of) on Farley’s Instagram, when she posted a video to her story that showed the pair enjoying a romantic meal for two, including wine, on a balcony. Though fans only caught a glimpse of his arm, it was obvious that the new couple were on a date. Following that, he’s made a handful of cameos, mostly covered up, on her social media, and as The Inquistr previously shared, Farley and Carpinello most recently snuggled up in bed together in a very intimate embrace.

Farley confirmed the new romance when she sat down for an appearance on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast. Farley joined Polizzi and Joey Camasta for a live taping of “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey,” and shared her happy news with her pals. Farley revealed that her Jersey Shore roommates have also been referring to Carpinello as “24” while they are taping the third season of their reality show spinoff.

“He’s very handsome, by the way. Jenni has been going through some s— but I’ve never seen this girl more happier [sic] and more herself than this moment right now,” Polizzi told the crowd.

As for Farley’s estranged husband, Roger Mathews, the former couple is still working out the details of their divorce. The two have been trying to co-parent peacefully, for the sake of their two children. They recently got together for an Easter Sunday celebration, and Mathews told Page Six that he’s “very happy” for his ex and her new man.