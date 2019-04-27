‘Maxim’ Bombshell Emily Sears Spills Out Of Ultra-Low V-Neck In Steamy New Photo

Australian hottie Emily Sears has posted a steamy new photo to her Instagram page, which has her 4.7 million followers fawning. In the new photo, the busty Maxim model is sporting a super low white v-neck wrap shirt, which shows off all of her assets, to say the least. Emily paired the sexy shirt with high-rise skinny jeans that emphasized her super tight tummy. The model snapped the new photo while posing in a mirror, and in true selfie fashion, stared at her phone screen while taking the pic.

The model wore her long blonde hair wavy and it reached down to her waist. Emily also sported some dramatic makeup, fit with a cat-eye and deep pink lipstick. Her hair was pinned back at the top, while she also swept it off her face and held several strands back in her hand.

The newest photo of Emily came after several more conservative posts from the model. Over the last several weeks, the Maxim model shared photos where she was much more covered-up and even some images where she didn’t even appear.

In under a day, Emily’s new photo received over 75,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Fellow Instagram models Jessica Killings, Flynn Skye, Raquel Rojas, and Sarah Stage all showed love in the comments section by letting the model know how fabulous she looked. The newest post from Emily is her most-liked photo since mid-February. The fellow popular post featured Emily in black lingerie, complete with a garter belt and thigh-high stockings. Emily was applauded for the photo, not because of its sex appeal, but because she had noticeable stretch marks on her thighs that were not edited out. Many women filled up the comments section with love after seeing a model that also shared the same skin condition they have suffered with.

The last NSFW post from Emily came over a week ago where she sported a light orange bikini when she was visiting Miami, Florida. The teeny-tiny bikini barely contained her oversized chest and showcased her wide hips. Emily held her soaking wet hair in her hair as she grinned for the camera.

Emily, like many Instagram hotties, also shared several photos from her weekends at Coachella. She kept her festival look relatively PG-13 as she donned a black crop top which almost entirely covered her chest. Emily posed alongside bestie Eugenie Grey in front of Coachella’s popular Ferris Wheel wearing high-rise distressed white skinny jeans, which she paired with a black belt.