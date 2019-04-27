Chanel West Coast Flaunts Impressive Figure In Tight Pink Crop Top

It’s been quite the month for Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast, as the singer is celebrating the massive success of her newest single, “Sharon Stoned.” The new stoner anthem was released on April 20, with a sexy video to go along with it. In the new music video, Chanel channeled Sharon Stone from Basic Instinct as she rocked a tight white minidress, which she matched with short blonde hair.

The rapper has been filling up her Instagram feed with tons of sexy photos lately, clearing signaling that she is feeling better than ever. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of Chanel’s most racy photos came earlier this week when she donned a black embellished bodysuit, which she paired with thigh-high tie-up boots.

In her newest sexy Instagram post, Chanel is keeping things slightly more conservative in a tight pink crop top, which emphasizes her full chest. The reality star is also sporting long blonde locks, which she wore super straight. The blonde strands came all the way down to her belly button, which was on full display as Chanel showed off her toned tummy.

The 30-year-old shared three images rocking the pink crop top, which she also matched with large gold hoops, brown sunglasses, and an impressive black fanny pack which she strung across her chest. The fanny pack matched her black skinny jeans, which ran down to an extremely colorful pair of sneakers which highlighted the pink in her shirt. Despite being a turtleneck, Chanel made the shirt look hotter than ever.

The new photos were to promote Chanel’s appearance on Berner’s Round Table podcast. Chanel posted alongside host Berner, a fellow rapper who also sings about the joys of marijuana.

In the new podcast, Chanel discussed her rise to fame, being stoned while filming Ridiculousness, and knowing Lil Wayne. Chanel also promoted “Sharon Stoned” and her clothing line LOL Cartel.

One of the most interesting revelations in the podcast was how Chanel used to watch Rob & Big when she was younger. She admitted she never wanted to be a television or movie star but was always adamant about pursuing a career in the music industry. Little did she know, she would meet Rob Dyrdek, who would help launch her to stardom on MTV’s Fantasy Factory. Chanel has remained close friends with Rob throughout the years and is a regular on Ridiculousness, which has been running on MTV for eight years and 13 seasons.