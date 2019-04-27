Idris Elba Is A Married Man — See The Gorgeous Photos From His Lavish Moroccan Wedding To Sabrina Dhowre

The 46-year-old actor and the 29-year-old model tied the knot in an idyllic three-day ceremony in Marrakesh.

Third time’s the charm for Idris Elba. People‘s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” has just tied the knot with his fiancée of more than one year, the gorgeous model Sabrina Dhowre — and fans couldn’t be happier for the loving couple.

According to The Daily Mail, the Hollywood heartthrob and his stunning bride wed in a lavish three-day ceremony in Morocco. The 46-year-old actor and the 29-year-old model exchanged vows on Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh and kicked off their new life as a married couple with a massive celebrated rumored to last all throughout Saturday.

While neither Elba nor Dhowre have shared any photos from their idyllic Moroccan wedding on their social media accounts, news of their nuptials was broken on Saturday by British Vogue. The media outlet published a set of three head-turning snaps from Elba and Dhowre’s marriage ceremony, to the delight the couple’s many fans.

Giving just a taste of the incredible atmosphere at the beautiful Moroccan wedding, British Vogue revealed what the man of the hour and his blushing bride wore on their special day. Additional photos will be released in the magazine’s July issue.

In one particular photo unveiled today on the publication’s Instagram page, the Thor and Avengers actor was seen looking dapper in a classic, black-tie bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Meanwhile, his betrothed changed a couple of outfits during the opulent nuptials, showing off her exquisite curves in two custom-made Vera Wang gowns. Dhowre first wore a Bardot dress for the ceremony and then slipped into a pearl-embroidered frock for the wedding reception.

“For the ceremony, Dhowre wore a classic off-the-shoulder white A-line gown. Later, she changed into a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones and finished with couture lace,” noted British Vogue.

While Elba and Dhowre officially got hitched on April 26 in a stylish black-tie ceremony in Marrakesh, their wedding celebration actually began the day before with an extravagant “colors of the Souk” rehearsal dinner hosted at the Amanjena five-star resort in Marrakesh.

“There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” People Magazine quoted a source as saying.

The newlyweds are keeping the celebration going with an exuberant all-white party held today at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel. For this third and final day of their marriage ceremony, Elba and Dhowre have planned an eccentric banquet meant to mimic the atmosphere of a festival.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Elba and Dhowre got engaged in February of 2018. The actor made international headlines after a very romantic video of him getting down to one knee and popping the question at a private screening of his film Yardie in Dalston, London, immediately went viral.

The couple first met in 2017 in Canada and spent some time together on the set of the drama film The Mountain Between Us. Now that the two are husband and wife, Elba is a married man for the third time in his life.

In 2006, the actor wed Sonya Nicole Hamlin, whom he divorced just four months into the marriage. Before that, Elba was married to Hanne Norgaard. The couple stayed together for four years and share a 17-year-old daughter, Isan. He also fathered a son with ex Naiyana Garth in 2014.