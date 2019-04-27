Donald Trump Secretly Telling Friends He Is Worried About Impeachment, Report Claims

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to declare victory — with regards to the conclusion of the investigation into Russian interference — but sources close to the president say he is secretly worried that evidence in the report, as well as other looming legal troubles, could still lead to his impeachment.

The final Russia report found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but did show evidence that Trump obstructed justice. Special Counsel Robert Mueller stopped short of recommending charges against Trump, instead, sending the question back to Congress to decide whether he should be impeached.

Trump has been vocal against any moves towards impeachment, saying it is time for America to move on from the investigation. He has also threatened to keep White House officials from testifying before Congress. NBC News reports that Trump is growing increasingly worried that he could be impeached.

Those fears go beyond the Russia probe to include the investigation of his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which has already landed Trump’s lawyer in prison on felony campaign finance violations.

“Trump’s fear about the possibility has escalated as the consequences of federal investigations involving his associates and Democratic control of the House sink in, the sources said, and his allies believe maintaining the support of establishment Republicans he bucked to win election [sic] is now critical to saving his presidency,” the report noted.

The report noted that a recent court decision could put Trump in even more danger. This week, prosecutors announced an agreement with National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc. The company admitted to making a $150,000 payment to another woman claiming an affair with Trump — Playboy model Karen McDougal. The payment was made in coordination with Trump’s campaign with the purpose of influencing the election, which would place Trump in danger of facing campaign violations.

“The entire question about whether the president committed an impeachable offense now hinges on the testimony of two men: David Pecker and Allen Weisselberg, both cooperating witnesses in the SDNY investigation,” a close Trump ally told NBC News.

Nancy Pelosi is rarely wrong on politics. You conduct hearings, see if public opinion shifts. You're not going to impeach him unless numbers change. And they might. https://t.co/bYa2J4YSzf — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 26, 2019

While Donald Trump has languished in approval polls, with many dipping below 40 percent, he may actually have the public on his side when it comes to impeachment. As The Inquisitr noted, a majority of Americans oppose impeachment, with 56 percent saying they oppose the idea of impeaching Trump, with 37 percent in favor of it.

Many Democratic leaders have been hesitant to even discuss the possibility of impeaching Donald Trump, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but some political experts believe that could change if public opinion shifts more toward impeachment.