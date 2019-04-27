Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Allegedly Heads To ER After Fearing Heart Attack Over 50 Cent Feud

It’s the feud nobody saw coming, and one Vanderpump Rules fans never knew they needed. A bizarre fight began brewing Friday afternoon between 50 Cent and Pump Rules star Lala Kent. It all started when the rapper shared a video to his Instagram page of a scene that included Lala and Stassi Schroeder from an episode earlier in Season 7. In the clip, Lala is describing how she and producer Randall Emmett got together, and the conversation gets a little NSFW.

According to The Row actress, she slept with Randall on the first night that they met, and admitted they have been inseparable ever since. Lala also claimed that after they had sex, Randall began sending her lavish gifts, including a Range Rover less than 24 hours after their hook up.

It appears as if 50 Cent and Randall had some sort of feud spawning off social media that might have prompted the “In Da Club” rapper to attack Lala on Instagram, by calling her a “hoe” for her behavior. Lala began responding to 50 in the comment section, but those have since been deleted.

Later Friday night, 50 shared screenshots of texts he exchanged with Randall on Instagram, where the producer continually apologizes to his friend. Randall and 50 have worked together on Starz’s Power and upcoming BMF. The two appeared to have a great friendship for years, but yesterday’s events have the duo in shambles.

In the text messages, Randall tells 50 that he’s heading to the emergency room because he doesn’t feel well. The movie producer said he was going to the hospital to make sure he wasn’t having a heart attack, while also noting this new feud between himself, 50, and Lala caused drama between him and his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

Randall also kept telling 50 “please no more” in the texts as he apologized continually. After he was flooded with texts from his former friend, 50 then wrote back that he wanted $1 million back that Randall allegedly owes him from over six years. In a second post containing a screenshot of texts, 50 claimed Randall sent him $250,000 yesterday, but the rapper was still angry and wanted all of that $1 million back by this Monday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwZ8aD-nx7i2xEpRO5DPmHqCd_Latt0Es2NmQg0/

The exchange between the three celebrities is almost impossible to follow as there are clearly underlying issues that fans will never understand. 50 hashtagged “#bransoncognac,” his own line of liquor, as well as his champagne, Le Chemin du Roi, suggesting this feud might have something to do with a business partnership gone wrong.

There is no confirmation if Randall actually went to the hospital or if he suffered a heart attack at this time. It cannot also be 100 percent confirmed if these text messages exchanges were definitely between 50 and Randall.