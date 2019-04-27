Carrie Underwood Admits She Didn’t Think She Could Get Away With New Song About Partying & Drinking

Carrie's opening up about the "strange" time she had writing her latest single.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her latest single “Southbound” and how she didn’t think she could get away with a song about partying and drinking in the same way that a male singer could. The country superstar spoke out about all the hard work that went into perfecting the lyrics of the song, which she co-wrote, to make sure that it still showed respect amid all the fun debauchery.

“I was like, ‘This sounds like fun, I think. We can do something fun with this.’ But then you realize how tricky for some reason it is to be a woman and write kind of a drinking party boat song,” Underwood recently said of her upbeat new single, per Pop Culture, adding that she found it “strange” to write even though she already had the title ready before they started writing.

“You wouldn’t think it would be any different, but for some reason, I feel like a guy could get away with saying this line that we just threw out there, but I can’t for some reason,” the star – who gave birth to her second son just this past January – then continued.

Carrie – who The Inquisitr recently reported gave fans a sneaky glimpse at her 3-month-old baby boy, Jacob Bryan, with husband Mike Fisher – then opened up about how she added in one particular line into the party song to show off how much fun the characters were having, adding that it actually took her and co-writers David Garcia and Josh Miller a while to perfect it.

She shared how one line about a girl named Katie having a little too much fun while partying with her friends was used as an example.

“So, Katie, we wanted to make her have a little too much fun, but for every line we came out with, it was like, ‘Well, we don’t want it to be sad,'” Underwood explained.

“We still had to make Katie have a little respect but wanted to just get it out there that some people were having too much fun,” the mom of two then added.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But it sounds like everything turned out okay for the star in the end, as Carrie recently announced that “Southbound” will serve as the third single from her latest album Cry Pretty. The mom to baby Jacob and 4-year-old son Isaiah first dropped the lead single “Cry Pretty” in April 2018 and then served up the second single, “Love Wins”, the following August.

Loading...

The former American Idol winner debuted the upbeat party song with an epic performance of “Southbound” at the 2019 ACM Awards earlier this month which saw her kick off her rendition with a fun pool party scene before heading into the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to give the song its first televised rendition in front of an A-List crowd including Keith Urban and Blake Shelton.

She’ll then be performing the soon-to-be hit night after night on her upcoming ‘Cry Pretty 360 Tour’, which The Inquisitr reported Carrie recently gave fans an exciting sneak peek at earlier this week.

Underwood’s latest tour kicks off in North Carolina on May 1 and will see the star head across the U.S. and Canada as well as performing several shows in the U.K. for her first tour across the pond.