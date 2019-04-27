Eva Longoria Stuns In Makeup-Free Photo With Her 10-Month-Old Son

Eva's going bare faced for an adorable snap with her baby boy.

Eva Longoria stunned her Instagram followers with a makeup-free photo this week. The gorgeous former Desperate Housewives actress went au naturel in an adorable snap with her 10-month-old son Santiago as they both enjoyed some quality mom and son time together on April 26 after soaking up the sun during a tropical vacation.

The stunning new photo showed Eva holding on to little Santiago’s hand as she shot a selfie with her firstborn after climbing into his cot with him. The cute little guy looked up towards the camera as the actress snapped away, with the 10-month-old rocking a white onesie with a fun avocado print.

As for Longoria – who welcomed her son into the world with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston back in June – she was proudly showing off her natural beauty as she appeared to ditch the makeup to reveal her fresh face. The star smiled from ear to ear as she played with her little guy, letting her brunette hair flow down while resting a pair of sunglasses on her head.

Prior to showing off her flawless complexion with in the natural snap, the star shared another photo to Instagram with her baby boy as they waved bye bye to the island of St Barths where the family has been vacationing over the past few days.

Eva held little Santiago up in the air as they bid farewell to the tropical location while the beach could be seen in the background behind them.

The family photos came shortly after Longoria gave her 6.5 million followers a peak at her tropical vacation with her boys on several occasions over the past few days.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that the actress gave her fans a look at how she spent her time away with her son and husband, sharing snaps that had her showing off her seriously toned post-baby body in a skimpy blue bikini as well as a one-shoulder white swimsuit.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared that she was giving her followers a peak at her best yoga moves as she stretched out by the pool in a pretty skimpy red bikini.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“He’s a dream, and he’s such a good baby. I knock on wood. He’s just been so easy, so sweet, we’ve been really lucky, he’s super healthy,” Longoria previously told Entertainment Tonight of her son and how she’s adapted to life as a mom. “It’s just been great.”

“So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?'” the star then continued.

“Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things? And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids,'” Eva joked. “I mean every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”