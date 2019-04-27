Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Shiloh’s Pushing For Answers As Others Scramble Over Dawn Of Day

General Hospital spoilers tease that Monday’s episode will be packed with plenty of action. There’s a major return to all of the chaos connected to Shiloh and his Dawn of Day organization and teasers indicate that this will touch on a wide variety of characters, including some somewhat surprising ones.

Viewers last saw the latest regarding Dawn of Day during Wednesday’s show, but SheKnows Soaps details that the action picks up again with the April 29 show. Shiloh will be trying to get answers from somebody and this could be related to several different people.

Shiloh is anxious to move his relationship with Sam to something more intimate, but he is also anxious to find Kristina and bring her back to Dawn of Day as well. It may be that he’s confronting Jason or someone else he perceives to be involved in Krissy’s disappearance, or it may be that he will be pushing Harmony for more information on Willow.

The Inquisitr has teased that Dawn of Day will remain front-and-center throughout the May sweeps with lots of twists and turns shaking things up throughout Port Charles. It looks like Shiloh won’t get the answers he is demanding during Monday’s show, but he isn’t about to give up or let go of getting what he wants.

Sonny wants Shiloh eliminated… but what would that do for Kristina's state of mind? Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/mElnlC47Tk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 25, 2019

Sonny will be worried during Monday’s show, and it seems likely this is about Krissy or the secret she handed over to Shiloh. As The Inquisitr noted, Milo will be popping up during the April 29 show and fans will be thrilled to see him again.

Milo will be at the DOD house talking to Shiloh. However, he’ll be using a different name so it seems likely that Sonny sends him there on something of an undercover mission. Will Shiloh fall for it?

Viewers will also see Margaux confess something. Given her interest in DOD of late, it seems fairly likely this confession is connected to that involvement.

Sonny and Jason are quite leery of Margaux’s interest in DOD and what it means for her objectivity, and as viewers know, they don’t exactly trust her as it is. While it’s not known for certain that this confession of Margaux’s is connected to Dawn of Day, it seems likely.

From the sounds of things, Monday’s episode may essentially lay the groundwork for new twists and turns in this Shiloh and Dawn of Day drama. General Hospital spoilers suggest that things will get far more complicated before this is all resolved and viewers will have plenty to buzz about after this next episode.