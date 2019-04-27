‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Her Bridal Body At Stagecoach

The bride-to-be looks amazing as she spends a day in the desert with her fiancé.

Brittany Cartwright is looking picture-perfect two months before her wedding to Jax Taylor. The Vanderpump Rules stars—who will tie the knot in Kentucky on June 29—turned up at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California on Friday, but it was the bride-to-be who stole the spotlight as she showed off the results of her recent weight loss.

Brittany Cartwright looked amazing as she rocked a low-cut blue denim romper, a red bandana, and short brown cowboy boots as she posed for a playful snap with her fiancé at the star-studded music festival. Jax Taylor–who wore a white tee, ripped jeans, and red sneakers—later posted a gratuitous shot of Brittany’s low-cut outfit to his Instagram story, captioning it with, “What a view!” The Daily Mail notes.

In her own Instagram caption, Brittany Cartwright revealed that this was her first-ever trip to the annual Stagecoach music festival and that she was in “country music heaven.” Indeed, the Vanderpump Rules beauty even posed for photos with country singer Jessie James Decker and Olympic gold medalist Johnson during her day in the desert.

Brittany Cartwright recently revealed that she lost 25 pounds, and her shortie denim romper shows the results of her hard work, as you can see below.

Brittany recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live wearing a plunging, bright yellow lace dress that showed off her killer curves. The Vanderpump Rules star told host Andy Cohen she was on “the wedding diet,” according to BravoTV.com.

Cartwright has said that clean eating and exercise has resulted in her amazing weight loss, and she previously told The Daily Mail that her upcoming wedding to Jax Taylor motivated them both to shed some weight. Jax reportedly lost more than 40 pounds after changing his eating and drinking habits.

It’s clear from her Stagecoach snap that Brittany Cartwright is already in tip-top shape for her wedding, which is set to take place June 29 at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

Brittany Cartwright and her soon-to-be spouse Jax Taylor weren’t the only reality TV celebs spotted at Stagecoach. The country music fest— which featured headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, and Jason Aldean on the “mane” stage— attracted a slew of recognizable stars from ABC, MTV, and Bravo reality shows.

According to E! News, Bachelor alum Becca Tilley was spotted wearing a flirty romper and see-through heels. In addition, Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton, Blake Horstmann, and Corinne Olympios all made cameos at the Cali county fest, as did Siesta Key stars Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor can be seen on Vanderpump Rules on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.