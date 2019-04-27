Donald Trump Urges Americans To Get ‘Important’ Measles Shots Amid Nationwide Outbreak

Donald Trump urged all Americans to “get their shots” amid a nationwide outbreak of measles.

The President’s comments come as measles cases spread throughout the United States, with nearly 700 cases being reported across 22 states, as reported by the BBC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that these are the highest numbers seen since 2000, with the highly infectious disease making a resurgence since it was eliminated from the country back at the start of the century.

And now, hundreds of staff and students at universities across Los Angeles, California, have been put in quarantine over fears that they may have contracted the disease. Those who were thought to be at risk of being infected with measles were told to stay at home until they could prove their immunity. Trump’s warnings come amid news that up to 82 people at the University of California (UCLA) were unable to hand in their vaccination records as of Thursday, according to the college.

In addition, 156 people at California State University, including students and library staff, were unable to provide vaccination records and had to remain quarantined, as reported by news agency Associated Press.

When asked about the measles outbreak by reporters outside the White House, President Trump stated: “The vaccinations are so important.” His comments contradict his very own point of view, which he has expressed often over the years. Trump has previously linked vaccines and autism — a claim that has been debunked by scientist and health care experts many times in the past decade — in some of his early social media posts.

Vaccine critics often raise religious objections to immunization. But authorities of most major religions have examined the moral questions. Their advice: Get your children vaccinated. https://t.co/WSJLWshoav — NYT Science (@NYTScience) April 26, 2019

And as per the BBC, he suggested that vaccines were behind what he dubbed “an epidemic of autism” during a Republican primary debate back in 2015. He argued that while he was in favor of vaccines, he wanted “smaller doses over a longer period of time.” The U.S. President also held meetings with several prominent anti-vaccine campaigners (also known as “anti-vaxxers”) ahead of his 2016 presidential election.

"If I had measles right now, I left and someone came into this room two hours from now that was not vaccinated, they could get the measles," explains @drsanjaygupta. "It's one of the most contagious infectious diseases we know." https://t.co/mHhHxFWRjo pic.twitter.com/cs08guZ2H1 — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2019

A steady decrease in vaccination rates has become somewhat of a trend lately across the globe, with many parents in the U.S. deciding not to have their children vaccinated for both philosophical and/or religious reasons. Others still defend the theory that vaccines cause autism in young children, despite science saying otherwise.

Measles is a highly-infectious disease that can cause serious health issues, such as lung and brain damage. In the first three months of 2019, the World Health Organization observed a rise of 300% in measles cases worldwide, with over 110,000 people contracting the disease.

Massive combined inoculations to small children is the cause for big increase in autism…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2012

According to the CDC, the rise in measles cases in the U.S. is “part of a global trend seen over the past few years as other countries struggle with declining vaccination rates.”