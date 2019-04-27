Sofia Richie Shows Off New Tan In Sultry Instagram Snap After Mexico Vacation

Sofia Richie is so proud of her newly-acquired tan that she has been sharing lots of pictures on social media ever since returning from her trip to Mexico.

The model took to Instagram late on Friday to share a sultry new selfie, showing off her natural beauty by wearing very little makeup. Sofia donned a perfectly achieved black eyeliner, but opted for a nude lipstick shade on her pouty lips. Her skin looked tanned and radiant, which means she didn’t require much else in terms of cosmetics. She wore her long dark blonde locks down in a messy, wavy style with a center part, and accessorized her look with a few delicate golden necklaces, as well as some golden rings across her fingers.

The 20-year-old held her phone up to the mirror while looking at the camera with her lips slightly parted, putting on a serious yet quite seductive expression, and showing off her perfectly-manicured nude nails. She rocked a gray short-sleeved dress, which featured a deep neckline. The ensemble was shown in its entirety in other photos that she posted earlier in the day, as that was her outfit of choice to attend the Asos event in partnership with Life Is Beautiful. The dress also cinched at the waist, which allowed for her to showcase her enviable hourglass figure.

Sofia, who’s the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, just recently returned from a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her beau, Scott Disick. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was spotted upon returning with her older brother, Miles, running errands while out and about in Los Angeles. She flaunted her toned stomach in a crop top and cargo pants combo, and completed her casual look with white sneakers and a pair of black shades.

However, her Keeping Up With The Kardashians boyfriend was nowhere to be seen that day. While the couple just returned from their sun-soaked escapade, where they enjoyed some time off at the beach and basked in the sun on a boat, it seems like their relationship may be going through a somewhat unstable period.

As per The Inquisitr, Sofia reportedly thinks it’s time for Scott, who she has been with for nearly two years, to get on one knee and pop the question — and she apparently thought that their Mexico getaway was the perfect opportunity for the 35-year-old to make the move. However, it seems like Scott may not be on the same page.

“Sofia keeps pressuring Scott to pop the question and thinks that this is the perfect time to do so. Although Scott is telling her to slow down, she is not going to. She really feels like they need to get married and have some babies,” a source said.