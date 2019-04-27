Report Reveals Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Demeanor When Stopped By Police In Spa Sting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly took the time to show off his Super Bowl ring when speaking with police officers following the now-infamous spa bust in which he was cited for alleged solicitation of a prostitute, The Hill reports. Kraft was described as respectful and upbeat as he spoke to investigators, including making small talk and flashing the ring.

“Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process… [he] asked the [officer] if he was a Dolphins fan,” prosecutors wrote in a report obtained by The Boston Globe. “He then told the officer he was the owner of the Patriots… and showed his Super Bowl ring.”

Kraft has so far denied the allegations, and his team of attorneys contends that video cameras, which reportedly captured footage of Kraft with a prostitute, were placed at the spa by law enforcement illegally. Kraft’s lawyers continue to fight to keep the videos, which allegedly show activities within the spa including soliciting a sexual act, sealed from public view.

The recording, the attorneys argue, “involves maximally intrusive, covert video surveillance that no American should expect to have intruding into intimate settings and that courts have recognized as raising specters of an ‘Orwellian state,'” according to the Boston Globe’s report.

Kraft has, so far, refused any plea deal offered by prosecutors to the dozens of men implicated in the sting operation.

“Surprised to see it. He has denied it,” President Donald Trump said when Kraft was charged, also indicating that the situation was “very sad.” Kraft and the president are longtime friends.

Robert Kraft reportedly flashed his Super Bowl ring when stopped by cops after his spa visit https://t.co/nzuV9oQJCm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 26, 2019

A judge has temporarily sealed the videos as media outlets have banded together to request they be made available. The outlets claim that Florida’s unusually expansive public records laws mandate the release of evidence in criminal cases, and that, as a result, the videos should ultimately become public.

Loading...

Kraft’s defense team maintains that courts should recognize legitimate expectations of privacy, especially when it comes to covert video surveillance, upon entering secluded private areas including dressing rooms and bathrooms.

To date, however, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has made the case that police had previously established that the spa was indeed a house of prostitution and that as a result the use of surveillance cameras was allowed under Florida law, regardless of expectations of privacy.

“Florida’s wiretap statute does establish a precedent for ‘sneak and peek’ video search warrants with delayed notice [to defendants],” prosecutors claim.