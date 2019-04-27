‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Plays While Liam’s Away

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 29, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will reap the rewards of all his scheming. He has made it known that he wishes to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and it seems as if his plan is succeeding thus far.

Thomas has confided in at least two people that he still has feelings for Hope. When he told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that he never got over Hope, his father warned him against going after another man’s wife. Thomas then turned to Sally, since she is not related to Hope and Liam. He told her that he wants Hope for himself and planned to destroy Liam and Hope’s marriage.

In order for his plan to work, he needed Liam out of the picture. He asked Amelia (Nicola Posener) to send him a video of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). Thomas then showed Hope the video footage of Kelly saying “dada.” Hope’s reaction was exactly what Thomas had hoped for. She became emotional because she felt as if she was keeping Liam from his family. When Liam came home, she demanded that he visit the girls in Paris. Thomas looked smug as Liam agreed to go on the trip.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will take his scheming up a notch. The designer will turn all his attention to Hope. He will take advantage of the fact that her husband is away, per She Knows Soaps. He will make use of the time that Liam is in Europe to convince Hope that they should be together.

He is already championing Hope’s cause at work. He recently announced his plans to revitalize Hope For The Future, and has ensured that he and the blonde will be working closely together at Forrester Creations. However, now that Liam is away, Thomas will also see more of Hope at the Logan estate.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Ridge invited him to stay at Brooke’s house after Caroline died. Hope also stays on the property in the cabin. However, Brooke will suggest that she move to the main house while Liam is abroad. Thomas will encourage Hope to make the move. He will make ample use of the opportunity to invade Hope’s personal space at home too.

Thomas won’t stop pursuing Hope. The Inquisitr reports that he will even use Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) in his plot to make Hope his own. Will she succumb to the playboy’s schemes?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.