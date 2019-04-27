Zac Efron And Lily Collins Are Not Dating, Despite Tabloid Report

Zac Efron and Lily Collins are co-stars in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and it seems like that pairing has prompted tabloids to speculate that the two are dating. On the surface, a romance between the two doesn’t seem that far fetched. They had a brief romance in 2012, E! News reports and seem to have remained friendly despite their breakup. As The Evening Standard reports the two looked very chummy while at the film’s recent European premiere which seems to bolster the claim that there’s more between them than a pleasant rapport between co-workers. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the rumors are untrue.

According to Gossip Cop, a source close to Efron has said that he and Collins have not rekindled their romantic relationship. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it appears that Efron is actually dating Sarah Bro, an Olympic swimmer. Back in March, Us Weekly claimed that Efron and Bro are an item. Their article stated that they were both seen attending a fitness class together in January. They were also seen together at the UFC 235 fight in early March.

If they’re actually in a relationship, Efron and Bro are keeping their romance extremely low-key since there appears to have been zero sightings of them after their dating “news” was reported. They haven’t popped up on each other’s social media pages either.

Efron has previously said that dating has been a challenge for him because of his fame.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another, I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it,” he said in an interview with The U.K.Times.“A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”

He admitted to trying to use Tinder to get dates, but he didn’t fare well with the dating app either.

“Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought it was fake…” he added.

His performance as Ted Bundy might hurt his dating prospects even further. A review of the film by Variety calls his performance as serial killer Ted Bundy “eerily right.”

“With his hair grown out into a sort of Bert Convy ‘do, Efron looks the part just fine, and he uses his insidious charisma to grab us from the start…” Owen Gleiberman writes.

But then again, there are some women who idealize serial killers and find them attractive, so maybe it won’t be so bad for Efron’s dating life after all.