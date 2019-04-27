Watch Borussia Dortmund Vs. FC Schalke 04 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Match Live Online

A win by Borussia Dortmund puts them back in first place in the German Bundesliga, but opponents FC Schalke 04 have their own relegation battle to fight.

In Europe’s “Big Five” leagues, the title race is already a done deal in three of them. In Italy, Juventus enjoys a 20-point lead, while in France, Paris Saint-Germain is clear at the top of the table by 19 points. FC Barcelona leads Spain’s La Liga by a conformable nine points. But in the other two leagues, the title race is a nail-biter and appears likely to go down to the final day.

In the German Bundesliga on Saturday, second-place Borussia Dortmund gets a chance to leap over Bayern Munich once again, per Sky Sports. But to do it, they will need to defeat a side that will be playing out of desperation, as FC Schalke 04 needs at least a point to ensure their survival in Germany’s top flight, in the match that will live stream from Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke 04 Round 31 German Bundesliga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 81,360-seat Westfalenstadion, also known as Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Saturday, April 27.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT. Fans in China can watch the Bundesliga match at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The two clubs both play in Germany’s Ruhr Valley, and have stadiums located just 18 miles apart, according to ESPN, and despite their vast difference in the standings, the regional rivalry burns hot.

“You know that Saturday will be war,” said Schalke midfielder Benjamin Stambouli on Friday. “Winning the derby is the best feeling in the world. It’s our chance to give back to our supporters in these difficult times.”

Paco Alcacer leads Borussia Dortmund with 17 Bundesliga goals. Lars Baron / Getty Images

