Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Were Unhappy With ‘Overshadowed Royal Wedding’

In a new documentary called 'Royal Scandals,' a source says that the Markle family drama was upsetting.

In a new documentary, royal watchers say that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both very upset that their royal wedding was “overshadowed” by all of the drama with her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-siblings.

The Daily Express says that in the new documentary, Royal Scandals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were quoted as saying that they found the time leading up to their wedding to be very difficult. Though royal experts stated that both were very happy on their big day, they were stressed out by her family’s behavior leading up to it.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that Meghan’s father’s chats with the media combined with her half-sister’s erratic behavior overshadowed their special day.

“The run up to the royal wedding was a very, very difficult time I think for Meghan and for Harry. What should have been the happiest day of their lives was overshadowed by a very unhappy build up to the wedding.”

Nicholl said that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry only found out that Thomas Markle wasn’t coming to the wedding to give the bride away when someone from the palace saw it on the celebrity website TMZ. The duchess’ father, who lives in Mexico, had stated he was still undecided but broke the news to the publication instead of telling his daughter.

Meghan Markle was also stressed out by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, who did a tour of talk shows to call her sibling names like “social climber.” The duchess’ sister used the time to plug her book she said was going to be called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Markle announced in January that she was changing the title on her book to In The Shadows of the Duchess I & II after learning that “Princess Pushy” was a nickname Princess Anne had previously given to Princess Michael of Kent.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Duchess Meghan and her sister have long been estranged.

“Meghan and her half-sister have never been close. It is abundantly clear that Samantha Markle is deeply jealous of her.”

Since the royal wedding, there has been a rift between Duchess Meghan and her entire family (minus her mother, Doria Ragland), and it is expected that the Markle side of the family won’t be welcome at Baby Sussex’s christening, said The Inquisitr.

Thomas Markle has been quoted recently to say that nothing would be better than holding his grandchild at their christening, but Duchess Meghan’s friends say that’s unlikely.