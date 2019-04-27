‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Raine Michaels Flaunts Booty In Thong Swimsuit & Cowboy Boots

Raine Michaels is making the best of this year’s festival season, having recently shared proof with her Instagram fans that she enjoyed herself at the Coachella and most recently the Stagecoach Festival 2019, which started today, April 26. On Friday, the 18-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share an update, which shows the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocking a sizzling outfit as she attempts to hitchhike in front of the camera.

In the photo in question, the swimsuit model — who is the daughter of former Poison lead singer Bret Michaels — is standing by the side of a road with her arm stretched to the side and thumbs up, flashing the near-universal hand sign for hitchhiking. Michaels is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a thong bottom that leaves little to the imagination. Because she is standing with her back to the camera, the backside is at the center of the photo.

Michaels complemented her look by wearing a pair of red cowboy boots with a matching red bandana tied around her left thigh, adding extra sass and spice to the photo. She completed her Western attire with a printed cowboy hat. Michaels’ long blonde hair is peeking from under the hat, cascading onto her back.

Michaels is posing right before the road curves, with a gorgeous rocky hill towering in front of her. It was complete with vegetation typical from southern California, where the country music festival is celebrated. This year’s lineup includes none other than Michaels’ own father who was set to perform on Friday.

The post, which Michaels shared with her 80,300 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,600 likes and just shy of 100 comments within about five hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her physique, but also to point out the particular aesthetics of the photo.

“That’s how car crashes happen,” one user joked.

“Living for this photo,” fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil wrote.

In an interview with Fox News from August of last year, Michaels opened up about landing a spot in the coveted magazine edition, noting how much it has meant to her.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of Sports Illustrated. I loved the magazine… I’ve always loved that they really want to show that it’s all about inner beauty that shines. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. There’s no one shape or size that’s perfect. And they show that all sizes, all shapes matter, all ethnicities are beautiful,” she said.