‘Bachelor’ Star Tayshia Adams Flaunts Cleavage In Purple Swimsuit On Instagram

The Bachelor’s Tayshia Adams didn’t find her true love during the last season of the show, but she certainly won many fans along the way. And today, she shared a bikini pic with her Instagram fans that’s got people talking. The post shows her posing inside a pool, as her hair looked drenched and slicked back. She gave a coy smile, as she placed her hands on a stone step underwater. Adams also wore a bright purple swimsuit, and flaunted her chest in the image. With over 23,000 likes in the past day and over 240 comments, the photo is getting plenty of attention. Fellow Bachelor contestant Hannah Godwin stopped by to pay her compliments, along with Kirpa Sudick.

And that’s not all, as Tayshia shared another Instagram photo on April 15 that received over 22,000 likes. This photo showed her from the side, as she placed her left hand on her hip and pushed up her sunglasses with her right. Adams sported a floral dress with a low cut, which left her side exposed. In the backdrop were pink flowers, and the geo-tag revealed that the photo was taken in Corona Del Mar, California.

Of course for a while, Adams’ feed was filled with screenshots and photos from the last season of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, she didn’t end up with Colton, but at least she was able to enjoy the final overnight date unlike Hannah Godwin.

We’ll have to wait and see if Tayshia makes it to this year’s Bachelor in Paradise. The summer show, unlike the regular Bachelor and The Bachelorette, offers participants the chance to find romance with anyone on the island. So it could be a great opportunity for Adams to perhaps get another chance at finding love.

“I’m looking forward to what other opportunities come around, whether with Paradise or anything else.”

Tayshia also opened up to Vulture about how she felt about the way she was depicted on the show.