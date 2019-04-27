Joe Biden Talks About Recognizing Private Space During ‘The View’ Interview

“I have to be, and everybody has to be, much more aware of the private space of men and women,” said former vice president Joe Biden.

Former vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, has frequently been the target of a few laughs due to his seemingly overly friendly interactions with near strangers. During the years that he and former president Barack Obama were in office, there were quite a few instances in which Biden was captured in video getting a little too touchy with women and young girls. These occasions were not as widely scrutinized at the time, and many simply chalked it up to the vice president being advanced in age and especially affectionate. However, the video footage of these instances is certainly resurfacing now as Biden has recently announced that he will be running in the 2020 presidential campaign, according to the New York Post.

Friday morning was Biden’s first more in-depth interview regarding the 2020 presidential campaign. He sat down with the hosts of ABC’s The View to discuss his history of touchy-feely behavior. While being grilled by the all female stars of the television program, the presidential candidate danced around the subject and gave a semi apology for his action in the past.

“I have to be, and everybody has to be, much more aware of the private space of men and women. I am much more cognizant of that,” he said.

That was about as close to an apology as he got as he refused to apologize more directly to the individuals that were made uncomfortable as a result of his behavior.

“Nancy Pelosi wants you to say, ‘I’m sorry I invaded your space,’ ” Joy Behar prompted him.

While Biden did publicly apologize, he followed it up by claiming he still believes that he has not ever conducted himself in a way that he deems inappropriate or offensive.

“I’m sorry I invaded your space. I mean, I’m sorry this happened. But I’m not sorry in the sense that I think I did anything [that] was intentionally designed to do anything wrong or be inappropriate.”

The former vice president also addressed the ongoing situation with high-profile lawyer Anita Hill. Hill has accused Clarence Thomas, the associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, of sexually harassing her in the early 1990s. Biden stated that he had believed in Hill’s testimony since the very beginning and has done everything in his power politically to overcome Thomas, in return offering his public support to Hill.