Alessandra Ambrosio Puts On Busty Display In New Instagram Photos From Taiwan

The fact that she hung up her famous wings last year does not mean in the slightest that Alessandra Ambrosio is taking it easy, which she constantly proves via her Instagram feed. On Friday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots from an event in Taiwan, which she attended in a sizzling gown that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photos in question, the Brazilian stunner is posing in front of a white wall with the logo of Omega all across, indicating that Ambrosio was attending the official launch of the brand’s Constellation Manhattan ladies watch collection in the Taiwanese capital Taipei, as The Daily Mail pointed out.

The 38-year-old star rocked a nude colored dress that flows all the way to the ground, which features a plunging neckline in a V shape that shows off quite a bit of cleavage. In addition, the gown boasts geometric designs in silver and white across its full length. The supermodel is wearing her brunette hair up in a sophisticated top bun with a few strands of hair loose at front, which helps frame her face. She wore makeup in neutral tones that match the overall palette of her outfit, consisting of a soft smokey eye and a light pink shade on her lips.

The post, which Ambrosio shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 120 comments within just about two hours of having been posted, promising to rack up quite a bit more. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, as also to welcome her to Taipei.

“Chinese fans like you very much, please come to China more often,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous. Welcome to Taiwan,” another one chimed in, adding three heart emoji.

As The Daily Mail report pointed out, Ambrosio has been linked to Nicolo Oddi for several months now. She and the founder and CEO of Alanui — a knitwear fashion label based in Milan which he created with his sister Carlotta in 2016 — were first seen cozying up to one another at the HQ2 Nightclub in late July of last year, the report further noted.

The model split with her long-term fiancé Jamie Mazur in March 2018, after about 10 years of being engaged, according to The Daily Mail. The two share two children together, daughter Anja, 10, and son Noah, 6.