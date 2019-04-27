Victoria’s Secret Model Joy Corrigan Bares Cleavage In Low Cut Top On Instagram

Joy Corrigan donned a low cut top in a photo on her Instagram on Friday and her fans are raving about it. The picture gives an eyeful of her cleavage and several of her fans expressed appreciation for the display. She accessorized her look with delicate gold necklaces but it’s unlikely that many of her followers noticed.

“Sublime natural beauty sensual elegance and glamour style gorgeous Milady,” read one poetic comment.

As Corrigan notes in her caption, she hails from North Carolina. In an interview with Jolie Gazette, the 24-year-old blond bombshell revealed that she was discovered in Raleigh, N.C, by a modeling scout while she was at a mall. That chance encounter led to a career that has seen her model for Victoria’s Secret. She has also appeared in publications like Sports Illustrated, GQ, Galore Magazine and others.

But when she was asked about her “big break,” Corrigan refuted the notion that there was one moment in her career that made it a success.

“I haven’t had one big break, I have had a challenging journey,” she said. “From the people I have met along the way, to each campaign or lookbook I’ve shot, they all have been a step in my difficult but steady journey. I think the fact that I never gave up is why I’m where I am in my career today.”

While she’s best known for her smoldering photos in magazines and sashaying down catwalks, the interview shows there’s much more to her than meets the eye.

Corrigan is passionate about environmental conservation and started a charity dedicated to that cause called The Jade’s Vine Foundation. Jade’s Vine’s focus is on the protection of endangered species.

“Animals and plants have always been a passion of mine, especially since I grew up on a farm!” she added. “So informing and encouraging others to help in this cause is my main focus right now.”

She’s also working on developing a fashion brand called Naked Species and it looks like the brand will reflect her interests in conservation. The Instagram page for the line hints that it will offer sustainable clothing. Both the website and Corrigan’s Instagram page say that more information about the brand will be coming “soon.”

Corrigan told Ocean Drive that Naked Species will be an “eco-friendly fitness line” that will donate a portion of its revenue to environmental conservation charities. In the same interview, she expresses admiration for high cut one-pieces that were popular in the 1990s and based on recent Instagram posts on its page, it looks like that will be one of the brand’s signature designs.