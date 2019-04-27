Constance Nunes Spreads Her Legs In Sultry New Photo

Constance Nunes can make any attire and any setting look sexy, as her Instagram fans are well aware of by now. On Friday, the Portuguese-American reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a mechanic garage as she strikes a sultry pose that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star is sitting on a carmine red stool while rocking a skintight tank top featuring a skull in red and blue printed at the front, a number that draws a lot of attention to her internet famous busty figure. The strap of her black bra is peeking out from under the tank on her right shoulder. According to the tag she included with her post, her tank top is from Fatal Clothing.

The 29-year-old starlet teamed her top with a pair of skintight denim jeans that sit midway through her waist, sitting slightly below the naval area, in a way that helps accentuate her curvaceous frame. Though barely visible in the shot, Nunes appears to be wearing gray converse shoes to complete her casual look.

She is sitting with one foot on the stool rest beneath her, while she opens the other leg to the side, in a pose that is set to send pulses racing. As she strikes the sultry pose, she is looking to the side at a point off-camera with her lips pouted in a seductive way.

Nunes is wearing her brunette hair up in a tight, high ponytail that cascades down over her shoulder, landing on her left arm. The social media model is wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, which add depth to her gaze, while a nude shade adds extra plumpness to her lips.

The post, which Nunes shared with her almost 290,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,200 likes and over 110 comments within just about five of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and reality star took to the comments section share their admiration for the car lover while praising her beauty and physique, as well as to ask about her work.

“Season 2 of carmasters? Is it gonna be a thing?” one user asked.

“You should have your own clothing line,” another one suggested.

Being featured on the Netflix reality show that premiered in mid-September of 2018 helped her boost her fame and name. However, the starlet was already well known in Hollywood from her work as a stunt woman, as Hot Cars previously pointed out.