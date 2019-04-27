Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet New Photo Of Baby Birdie Mae, Says Being A Mom Of Three Is ‘Challenging’

Jessica Simpson recently gave birth to her third child, a daughter. While she was very open about her pregnancy on social media, the mom of three hasn’t been sharing too many photos of her daughter. On Friday night, though, she shared an all-new black and white photo of her baby girl to Instagram.

In the photo, Birdie Mae is looking right at the camera. Birdie was born about one month ago and looks absolutely adorable.

Jessica gave birth to Birdie back in March. She announced the arrival of her newborn daughter on social media sharing a photo of her oldest daughter Maxwell holding her newborn sister’s hand. The photo was in black and white and in the caption, Jessica shared that Birdie weighed 10 pounds at birth.

Recently, Jessica opened up to PEOPLE about being a mom of three which the singer called “more than a full-time job.”

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now.”

Along with Birdie, Jessica is also the mom to daughter Maxwell who is 7-years-old and son Ace who is 5-year-old.

She opened up about parenting in her home and revealed that sometimes she just has to join in with the chaos!

“The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!”

Jessica’s third pregnancy was difficult and she shared her the ups and downs of it. Along with swollen feet (which she asked for help with from her social media followers) and acid reflux, the singer also dealt with bouts of bronchitis during her pregnancy.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the singer was recently “mom shamed” on social media for sharing a photo of her newborn daughter sleeping on her stomach. In the photos, which she shared to Instagram, baby Birdie is wearing a colorful floral dress for the Easter holiday and is sleeping in a bassinet for the photo. In one photo, big sister Maxwell is standing next to the bassinet smiling. However, some were quick to slam the mom-of-three for allowing her newborn to sleep on her stomach. Parents are urged to have their newborns sleep on their backs to help reduce the risk of SIDS. Jessica’s mom, Tina Simpson, came to her daughter’s defense, though, and pointed out that people were standing around and that Birdie was only in that position in the bassinet for the photos.

It is great to see Jessica Simpson sharing more photos of Birdie on social media and fans love seeing new photos of her.