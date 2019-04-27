Jeremy Renner Explains Why He Didn’t Appear In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

With the recent release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans will once again be able to catch Clint Barton/Hawkeye on the big screen. Barton, who is played by actor Jeremy Renner, has appeared in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starting with 2011’s Thor. Since then, he has become a key member of the Avengers, although he was noticeably absent from last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Recently, Renner sad town with Marc Malkin — host of The Big Ticket— to discuss his absence from Avengers: Infinity War. In the second episode of the newly-minted podcast, Jeremy explained that the Russo brothers decided to leave Hawkeye out of the story.

“I think it ultimately had to do with the storytelling of it all,” Renner told Marc Malkin, per Variety. “You leave it to the Russo brothers to make those decisions.”

Anyone who has seen Infinity War can understand Renner’s explanation. Unlike past films in the series, Infinity War featured more heroes and villains than ever, with characters from Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther all coming together to fight off Thanos and his quest for the Infinity Stones. As a result, it would have been difficult to find a place to fit every single MCU character — as a result, it seems that Hawkeye got the ax.

It’s worth noting that Hawkeye wasn’t the only Avenger who was absent from Infinity War. Following the events of Avengers: Civil War, both Barton and Scott Lang/Ant-Man made deals with the FBI. Agreeing to follow the terms and conditions outlined in the Sokovia Accords, both Lang and Barton agreed to resign from the Avengers and were placed on house arrest. As a result, neither made an appearance in Infinity War. Hawkeye, in particular, will be sporting a much darker look in Endgame, reminiscent of his Ronin persona from the comic books.

During his interview with Marc Malkin, Jeremy Renner opened up on his favorite Hawkeye stunt, which took place during the first Avengers film.

“It’s kind of a big stunt where I jump off, slaying a bunch of bad guys. And then I jump off this building. And then I shoot a grappling hook. Doing that was really fun, because it’s a practical thing. So I get to jump off a two-story ledge onto this mat, because I had to turn my body. A little difficult to turn, pull an arrow and not look like a complete jackass.”