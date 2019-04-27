An Intoxicated Man Threw A Cell Phone At Trump During His NRA Speech

The man who threw a cell phone in the direction of President Trump on Friday has been arrested.

On Friday, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Indiana, Pence’s home state. With their sights set on the 2020 election, they addressed a large crowd at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the National Rifle Association’s national convention. While standing before approximately 15,000 gun enthusiasts, President Trump ensured he’d be preventing future measures that might limit the sales of firearms. But before he could reach the lectern, there was a slight disturbance that caused the Secret Service a startle. Just as Trump was about to begin his speech, a man from the crowd threw a cell phone onto the stage in his direction, according to Fox News.

The man who caused the disturbance was later identified as William Rose. Rose was found to be intoxicated. removed from the premises and arrested. The president’s secret service team released a statement about the incident and explained that they will continue to look into the situation.

BREAKING: Secret Service have a man in custody for appearing to throw a cell phone on stage during President Trump's NRA Speech. @realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/Ta1F5xSfzj — Victoria Gates⭐⭐⭐ (@VictoriaRGates) April 26, 2019

“At approximately 12:30 p.m. (ET) today, President Trump was at an event in Indianapolis, IN. As the President was walking onto the stage, but prior to his remarks, a cell phone from the crowd landed on the opposite side of the stage. An individual was removed from the event and the investigation is continuing.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement explaining that they had assisted secret service in the arrest of Rose, and that he’d been transported to receive a mental health evaluation.

Loading...

It is important to note that the cell phone did not physically hit the president. In fact, it didn’t even come close. Katie Pavlich, a Fox News contributor who was present at the speech explained that the perpetrators aim was quite off.

“A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech. He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right. The man hung around up front for a few minutes, carrying Mt. Dew, as POTUS started remarks and then Secret Service removed him.”

The quick disturbance didn’t keep President Trump from going forward with his speech as normal. According to USA Today, the president went on to discuss issues concerning immigration and the protection of gun rights. He quite literally promised those gathered that as long as he is president, no law abiding American citizens will be losing their rights to own and carry guns because of government action.