Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Game 6, Start Time, L.A. Can Force Game 7

The Los Angeles Clippers come home to Staples Center where they hope to force a Game Seven against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

A 45-point outing by Kevin Durant went for naught in Game Five on Wednesday, as the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors dropped a second game to the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round, NBA West playoff series. The loss meant that the Warriors had lost two first-round playoff games for the first time since 2014, when they were actually eliminated in seven games by the same Los Angeles Clippers franchise, per Basketball Reference, also the last year that Golden State failed to advance all the way to the NBA Finals.

Now, the Clippers will try to force a Game Seven again, and get a chance to pull off what would easily be the biggest playoff upset in several years at least — if they can defend their home court in a Game Six that will live stream from the Staples Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Six of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,000-seat Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, April 26.

That start time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:00 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Warriors-Clippers game time will be 3:00 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, April 16.

Despite what has now been a rocky first-round series, Warriors two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry says that his team is approaching Game Six with no sense of panic, according to NBA.com.

“Not what we’re used to, but there’s no panic at all,” said Curry. “Our message to each other going into Game 6 is, yeah, we would have loved to have come in and win four straight. The goal is to win four games, move on to the next series and start it all over again.”

Another team that appears unworried about the Warriors in the Houston Rockets, who are so sure that Golden State will win Game Six that they have reportedly already arrived in the Bay Area, where the await what they believe will be start of their NBA West second-round series, according to Sports Illustrated.

Danilo Gallinari of the Los Angeles Clippers scored 26 in the Game 5 win over Golden States. Harry How / Getty Images

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Downtown Los Angeles, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Warriors vs. Clippers game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at NBA.com.