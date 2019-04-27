Farrah Abraham Says She ‘Really Misses’ ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Says She Has ‘Nothing To Reconcile’ With Old Co-Stars

With Bristol Palin announcing her exit from Teen Mom OG after only one season, the cast is back down to four girls. Some wonder if MTV will replace Bristol on the show and, if they do, who will take her place. There is speculation that perhaps Farrah Abraham would return to the show, but would she even have any interest? According to a new interview that the former reality show star gave to Radar Online, she admitted that she “really misses” the show and opened up about if she would reconcile with her former cast mates.

“I really miss it. I’m not digging the low ratings and people leaving the show so I really feel like if I come back I want it to be positive. I really hope I could bring it back. If they ever need me back, I’m here.”

It sounds like Farrah is open to the possibility of returning to the MTV show that made her famous. She initially appeared on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her daughter Sophia. Farrah’s story was tragic in that the father of her baby had passed away in a car accident just months before their daughter was born. She continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG before she was let go from the show in 2018. Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd signed on to the show after Farrah was let go, but after filming one season, Bristol decided Teen Mom OG wasn’t right for her.

While Bristol seemed to get along with her cast members from the show, the same can’t be said for Farrah who feuded with many of her original co-stars. However, she doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to make up with any of them.

“I don’t have anything to reconcile with them,” she said to Radar Online adding, “Some people are sore losers at the end of the day.”

While she may not be ready to make up with her former co-stars, Farrah admitted that she has spoken to the Teen Mom OG producers and that “everyone apologized.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Farrah will definitely be returning to the show and there is no confirmation that MTV is even looking to add someone to take Bristol’s place.

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for another season sometime this year, although an air date has not been announced. For now, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Monday nights on MTV.