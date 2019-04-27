Demi Rose Puts Massive Cleavage On Display In Skimpy Bra & Nothing But A Bath Robe

The Instagram sensation showed off her buxom assets in a nude bikini top and a white bath robe while on holiday in Tunisia.

Demi Rose Mawby is spreading sweet vacation vibes on Instagram. Fresh from her trip to the Dead Sea – where she ended up spending her 24th birthday last month, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time – the gorgeous model is currently enjoying another well-deserved break from the bustling London city life.

After her lavish holiday in Israel, Demi Rose opted to visit a different continent entirely and jetted off to Africa to spend some time in Tunisia. Soon after checking into a luxurious resort, the English beauty took some time to unwind and to pose for a sexy holiday snap, one that she was more than happy to share on her Instagram page.

The Instagram sensation often takes to the popular social media platform to document her exotic vacations and showcase her risqué outfits in sun-drenched bikini shots. This time around, the 24-year-old stunner flaunted her internet-famous curves in nothing but a bath robe, showing off her ample cleavage and sculpted pins in a sweltering vacation pic.

Posing on an elegant chaise lounge inside a sumptuous-looking retreat, Demi put her jaw-dropping décolletage front and center in the new pic. Sitting down on the dark chaise lounge with her legs crossed in an elegant fashion, the stunning model gave a coy smile to the camera as she grazed her voluptuous thigh with her hand. Proudly flaunting her incredibly toned legs, Demi showed a generous expanse of fair skin in the white fluffy robe, flashing her skimpy nude bra underneath her revealing attire.

As her 8.9 million Instagram followers know all too well, Demi has a penchant for squeezing her bountiful curves into racy bikinis while on vacation. Earlier this week, the Birmingham-born beauty sent temperatures soaring in a tiny pink bikini, one that she had worn during her stay in Tulum and which could barely contain her busty assets, as recently covered by The Inquisitr.

For her latest Instagram photo share, the buxom bombshell donned a very futuristic-looking bikini top, one adorned with multiple straps and metallic details. Demi unapologetically showed off her killer curves in the daring garment, turning heads and sending pulses racing with her sultry vacation snap.

For her glorious photo from Tunisia, the dark-haired model styled her long, chestnut-brown tresses with a mid-part, letting them frame her face in a cascade of soft waves. She accessorized with a pair of gold rings on her fingers and donned a face full of makeup, which included perfectly contoured eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, bronzer, dark eyeliner, and a bold lipstick.

In the caption of her photo, Demi let her fans know that she was “loving” Tunisia, hinting that she was having a great time while on holiday. Unsurprisingly, the provocative photo elicited a lot of reaction from her social media fans, garnering more than 91,500 likes in addition to nearly 600 comments.

“I’m sure that Tunisia loves you even more Demi Rose,” wrote one Instagram user, trailing their message with a pair of flattering emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” penned another.

“Demi… You are fantastic!!! Thank you [hibiscus emoji],” one particularly ardent fan wrote.

“@demirosemawby you live the life of a 21st century queen lol!” quipped another Instagram follower.