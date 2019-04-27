Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Chest In Neon Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Olivia Culpo shared a new Instagram update, and it’s all about her neon green dress. The eye-catching ensemble was both flirty and chic, as the model posed with her back against a bar. In the first photo, Olivia smiled widely and placed her foot against the wall, making it possible to see that she wore a pair of silver heels. The dress had a revealing cutout on the side, and left some of her chest exposed. Culpo also wore her hair slicked back, and accessorized with giant silver hoop earrings.

The second photo in the series showed the model posing from the front. This time, she leaned against the bar with her right arm. Olivia smiled with her lips closed, and stood out among the crowd in her bright ensemble. The dress had long sleeves with one large button in the front. Behind the model, you can see the bartender and the other guests mingling.

While Culpo didn’t geo-tag the location of her newest post, she did post several Instagram Stories recently. These include videos of her getting ready at the hair station, plus a video of her unboxing a Louis Vuitton phone case. She appeared to be super into the case, taking a selfie video with it in the mirror.

And it turns out that Olivia even went behind the bar eventually, as she shared videos of her making some drinks. But it wasn’t all serious, as she was also spotted grabbing bar food and munching on it too. At one point, she also started juggling the items at the bar.

While Olivia has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, her first accomplishments were in the pageant world, noted GQ.

“It was the beginning of my sophomore year when I won [Miss Rhode Island]. I went to Boston and joined a modeling agency, talent agency, and started acting and modeling. I had grown up playing the cello, so I was always on stage and always comfortable.”

Even with all of the accomplishments throughout her life so far, Culpo seems to have maintained a down-to-earth mindset.

“Okay this is a big one, but guys who wear sneakers to the beach. Not like boat shoes, those are okay. I mean if you’re going to be on a boat you can wear boat shoes. I also don’t like when guys wear like bathing suits to go to eat or stuff like that,” the model added, describing her likes and dislikes when it comes to menswear.