Jen Selter Shows Off Underboob And Flat Abs In White Crop Top On Instagram

Jen Selter, a social media personality known for her enviable glutes, showed off a different part of her toned physique in her most recent Instagram photo. In the photo, Selter wears a white knit crop top and what appears to be a matching skirt. But the top is small enough so that you can clearly see some tanned underboob and her washboard abs.
The photo was clearly a big hit with her fans as it has close to 230,000 likes on Instagram and lots of comments filled with praise of Selter’s beauty.
Selter, dubbed a pioneer of fitspo on Instagram, has managed to translate her online fame into “real world” opportunities and a growing business empire. Often called the “butt selfie” or “belfie” queen, she was featured on Forbes‘ list of top social media influencers in 2017. So, she’s come a long way from being a gym desk clerk from Long Island.
Selter now offers workout videos for her fans via her own fitness app. The Telegraph also reports that she gets $15,000 per sponsored post on Instagram. As The Daily Mail notes, she also launched an athleisure jewelry collaboration with ION Collection. Each of the designs features a motivational message meant to inspire people to meet their fitness goals.
‘The line means a lot to me because I love jewelry and because I really love quotes and sayings that motivate me,” said Jen in an interview with the Mail.
Selter shares lots of inspirational messages alongside her Instagram photos, so you can tell that it’s a core part of her brand.
On Instagram, Selter has also hinted that she has even more projects on the horizon that she can’t talk about just yet. In the meantime, she’s engaging her fans by doing bikini giveaways, holding competitions where her fans can win a chance to work out with her, and, of course, posting “belfies” on a regular basis.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Saturday fam! I get a lot of questions asking what I do when I feel unmotivated to get my ???? to the gym: 1️⃣ Grab a friend! Working out with a friend helps motivate you and holds you accountable for your workouts! 2️⃣ Plan your workout ahead of time. Whether that's following a workout program, like my fitplan programs, or saving videos with moves you like on Instagram. That way, once you get to the gym, you don’t have to think about what moves and exercises you have to do – you just get right down to it! 3️⃣ Think of what or who inspires you. When you have a goal or a visual in mind, this will help you say to yourself “let’s get it!” 4️⃣ Just move! Whether that’s going on a walk or doing 8-minute abs, just get your heart rate up! 5️⃣ Think big picture! Don’t just think of working out to “get it done.” Think about all the long-term benefits of getting fit! 6️⃣LADIES – join my private Facebook group with the most amazing and motivating girls from all around the world! LINK IN BIO
While she’s become an icon of the fitness industry, Selter has stressed that working out is just part of the equation when it comes to maintaining her body.
“There’s only so much you can do in a gym, nutrition is just as important!” she said in an interview with New Beauty. “It’s crucial to fuel your body with the proper nutrients to recover fast and build muscle. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for cheat meals! A healthy life and a healthy diet is all about balance.