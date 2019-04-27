Apple’s 2019 iPhone Design Has Reportedly Been Leaked

Apple is expected to unveil its 2019 iPhone models later this year, during its annual September event. While the company has been keeping tight-lipped about its upcoming iPhones, there have been a number of design leaks and quite a bit of speculation surrounding Apple’s next flagship device.

The 2019 iPhones have unofficially been dubbed the “iPhone XI” and “iPhone XI Max” and the final designs for both models have been leaked, according to a report from MacRumors. These renders are the result of a collaboration between popular leaker, Steven Hemmerstoffer, who has become known for finding credible details about upcoming smartphones, and tech blog CashKaro. The new renders offer a 360-degree look around the rumored triple-camera iPhones, which is also the most notable change to the devices.

Based on the design, it seems the company may opt to eliminate the oval camera bump, which is currently found on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and replace it with a large rounded square with three cameras placed in a triangular pattern. These new images also corroborate with recently leaked schematics from an anonymous industry insider, which also claimed to show the new iPhone’s back panel, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The screens of the new iPhones are expected to remain the same size as the iPhone XS and XS Max, with the standard iPhone XI coming in at 5.8-inch and the XI Max coming in at 6.5-inch. However, it’s rumored that the overall thickness of the devices will be increased to 8.1mm and 7.8mm respectively, compared to the 7.7mm thickness of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

And this is the #iPhoneXIMax! 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions + XI vs XI Max comparaison 5K renders, on behalf of @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/EErPaSz2MO pic.twitter.com/b7PbfmQ1fy — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2019

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the new iPhones will also come with a “new and unique” glass back panel design, which could make the larger camera bump “slightly less noticeable.”

“Talking about other aspects of the leaked images, we can see that the device comes with a new and unique rear panel which is made of a single piece of glass including the camera bump,” the report pointed out.

Based on the renders, there are no other noticeable design changes and it seems Apple’s 2019 iPhone will retain a similar design to the 2018 device, including the stainless steel frame, Lightning connector, speaker layout, and volume buttons.

While speaking to Business Insider in 2016, Hemmerstoffer explained how he manages to dig up leaks before a product is released. He told the publication that he “has a network of sources throughout the production line that consists of subcontractors, telecommunications companies, and accessory makers.”

Hemmerstoffer went on to say that leaks aren’t always 100 percent accurate, even if the sources are reliable.

“As I often say, the leaking game isn’t an exact science,” he said in 2016. “There is no flawless leaker and even the best fails sometimes. That’s part of the game, we all have to deal with it.”

The iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max are expected to be announced by Apple in September.